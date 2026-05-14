HI-HEAP Bill Falls Short This Legislative Session

Posted on May 14, 2026 in Announcements

The Hawaiʻi Public Utilities Commission’s (PUC) proposal to establish the Hawaiʻi Home Energy Assistance Program (HI-HEAP) did not advance during the 2026 Legislative Session.

As part of the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) and Public Utilities Commissions’ legislative package, the proposal sought to create a dedicated state energy assistance program to help qualifying households struggling with rising utility costs. The measure would have expanded access to direct energy bill assistance while also connecting eligible households with energy audits and energy efficiency resources through the Public Benefits Fee Administrator.

The HI-HEAP proposal was developed in response to Hawaiʻi’s longstanding challenges with federal Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) funding, which has historically ranked among the lowest allocations in the nation despite significant need across the state. The effort reflected ongoing collaboration between the PUC, the DCCA Division of Consumer Advocacy, and stakeholders participating in the State LIHEAP Working Group convened under Senate Concurrent Resolution No. 242 (2022).

Although the bill progressed through much of the legislative process and advanced to conference discussions, the House and Senate were ultimately unable to reach final agreement before adjournment.

The PUC remains committed to exploring solutions that improve energy affordability and expand access to assistance programs for Hawaiʻi residents and looks forward to continued discussions with stakeholders and policymakers for future legislative sessions.