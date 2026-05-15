ASP ARRESTS TWO SUSPECTS IN GREENBRIER HIGH-SPEED CRASH

May 14, 2026

GREENBRIER, Ark. — Arkansas State Police (ASP) Troopers arrested two people Tuesday, May 12, in connection with a high-speed crash on U.S. Highway 65 near Greenbrier that seriously injured a 67-year-old woman.

The crash occurred Thursday, May 7, when witnesses reported a Chevrolet Camaro driven by Katiana Edwards, 32, of Vilonia, and a Dodge Challenger driven by Rakaleon Dobbins, 24, of North Little Rock, were racing at a high rate of speed. The Camaro struck a passenger vehicle as it entered U.S. Highway 65 from State Highway 25.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was seriously injured and flown by medical helicopter to UAMS in Little Rock.

Neither Edwards nor Dobbins were injured in the crash. Both were taken into custody and transported to the Faulkner County Detention Center. Edwards was booked on felony charges of first-degree Battery, and Dobbins was charged with felony Aggravated Assault.