Governor Newsom announces appointments 5.14.2026

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Jonathan Klein, of Lafayette, has been appointed Executive Director of the Housing Development and Finance Committee. Klein has been Founder and Principal of Community Finance Solutions Inc. since 2023. He was Senior Managing Director at First Republic Bank from 2021 to 2023. Klein held multiple positions at Union Bank Community Development from 2008 to 2021, including Managing Director, Head of Originations, Senior Vice President, Vice President and Market Manager. He was Vice President at Citibank Community Development from 2003 to 2008. Klein was a Loan Officer at Low Income Investment Fund from 1997 to 2003. He was Chief of Staff in the Office of Representative Rosa DeLauro in the United States House of Representatives from 1995 to 1997. Klein was Chief of Staff in the Office of Representative John Olver in the United States House of Representatives from 1991 to 1995. He was Regional Director at Massachusetts Housing Partnership from 1989 to 1991. Klein earned a Master of Public Administration Degree from Harvard University, a Master of Arts degree in History from the University of Massachusetts at Boston, and a Bachelor of Art degree in Political Science from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $225,000. Klein is a Democrat.

John Ohanian, of Vacaville has been appointed Statewide Chief Data Officer at the Office of Data and Innovation. Ohanian has been the Senior Policy Advisor for Data Exchange at the California Department of Health Care Services since 2025. He was Chief Data Officer and Director of the Center for Data Insights at the California Health and Human Services Agency from 2020 to 2025. Ohanian was President and Chief Executive Officer at 211 San Diego and Community Information Exchange from 2007 to 2020. He was Vice President of Finance, Operations and Planned Giving for the Alzheimer’s Association, San Diego Chapter from 2005 to 2007. Ohanian was Associate Director and Consultant at the Jewish Community Foundation of San Diego from 1994 to 2005. Ohanian earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Accounting from the University of San Diego. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $200,004. Ohanian is a Democrat.

Subbarao Mupparaju, of Sacramento has been appointed the Director of the Financial Information System for California (FI$Cal). Mupparaju has been the Chief Deputy Director of the Financial Information System for California since 2023. He was the Chief Information Officer of the California Department of Housing and Community Development from 2021 to 2022. Mupparaju was the Chief Information Officer of the Financial Information System for California from 2015 to 2021. He was the California State Chief Enterprise Architect at the California Department of Technology from 2012 to 2015. Mupparaju was Chief Technologist of HP Enterprise Services from 2008 to 2012. He was an Executive Information Technology Architect for IBM from 1996 to 2008. Mupparaju was Senior Systems Analyst for Tata Consultancy Services from 1992 to 1996. He earned his Master of Science degree in Engineering from the PSG College of Technology. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $224,928. Mupparaju is a Democrat.

David Zisser, of Sacramento, has been appointed Deputy Director of Housing Policy Development at the California Department of Housing and Community Development. Zisser has been Assistant Deputy Director for Local Government Relations and Accountability at the California Department of Housing and Community Development since 2021. He was Associate Director at Housing California from 2018 to 2021. Zisser was a Senior Staff Attorney at Public Advocates, Inc. from 2014 to 2018. He was Counsel for Fair Housing and Community Development at the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law from 2010 to 2014. Zisser was a Housing Fellow at the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development from 2007 to 2009. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from University of California, College of the Law, San Francisco, Master of City Planning degree from University of California, Berkeley, and Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology from University of California, Los Angeles. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $168,720. Zisser is a Democrat.

Julissa De Gonzalez, of Sacramento, has been appointed Chief Deputy Director at the Office of Tax Appeals. De Gonzalez has been the Deputy Director of Legislation and External Affairs for the Office of Tax Appeals since 2022. She was Director of Legislation and Policy for the Department of Pesticide Regulation from 2020 to 2022. De Gonzalez was Acting Legislative Director for the Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment from 2021 to 2022. She was External Affairs Specialist for Covered California from 2019 to 2020. De Gonzalez was Research Analyst for the Little Hoover Commission from 2017 to 2019. She was Legislative Aide in the Office of State Senator Robert M. Hertzberg in the California State Senate from 2016 to 2017. De Gonzalez was Field Representative for the Office of Senator Barbara Boxer in the United States Senate from 2014 to 2016. She was Field Representative for the Office of Assemblymember Roger Dickinson in the California State assembly in 2014. De Gonzalez was Staff Assistant for the Office of Senator Barbara Boxer in the United States Senate from 2012 to 2014. She earned a Master of Business Administration degree and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from the University of California, Davis. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $192,720. De Gonzalez is a Democrat.

Yogesh “Yogi” Chugh, of Fremont, has been appointed to the Structural Pest Control Board. Chugh has been an Executive Managing Director of S5 Advisory since 2013. He held two positions at PlayStation, Sony Computer Entertainment Media Inc. from 1996 to 2012 including Senior Leadership Customer Relationship Management Technologies from 2001 to 2012 and Consumer Services Leadership Management from 1996 to 2001. Chugh was a Business Services Manager at Boston Consulting Group from 1993 to 1996. He is a member of the Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs and a member of the Foundation for India and Diaspora Studies. Chugh earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from California State University, San Jose and a Bachelor of Science degree in Sciences from Delhi University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Chugh is a Democrat.