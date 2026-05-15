Newsom's final May Revise ignores Californians' needs, Legislative Republicans react

Today, state Senate and Assembly Republican Leadership responded to Governor Newsom's final May Revise. His rollout confirmed Legislative Republicans’ prediction that his proposed budget would fail to address Californians’ core needs.

“The governor missed the opportunity to finally present a sustainable and transparent budget,” said Senator Roger Niello (R-Fair Oaks), vice chair of the Senate Budget Committee. “Rather, his final performance today was a magic show full of tricks to fool the people. The governor may tout the increase in revenue all he wants, but if he and the Democratic party do not address the seriousness of continued deficits, Californians will pay the price for years of fiscal irresponsibility."

“Despite record revenues this year, California's long-term fiscal outlook remains deeply concerning," said Assemblyman David Tangipa (R-Fresno), vice chair of the Assembly Budget Committee. "This budget reflects a pattern of deferred decision-making — kicking structural problems down the road for the next governor and legislature to inherit. Governor Newsom appears to define fiscal success narrowly: if the budget doesn't collapse on his watch, it's a balanced one. This boom-and-bust approach to budgeting is simply not sustainable.”

Since Newsom became governor, state spending grew by 76%, from $140 billion to the $247 billion proposed for 2026-27. This major imbalance, known as a structural deficit, will continue for the foreseeable future.

“This budget just further illustrates what we already know: this governor is a fiscally irresponsible tax-and-spend grifter who cares only about growing his own financial and political capital, not about serving the people of California by boosting or protecting our quality of life," said Senate Minority Leader Brian W. Jones (R-San Diego). "He's defied the voters and destroyed public safety by defunding Prop. 36. Now he’s increasing taxes on employers by $5 billion in a move that will devastate our beleaguered business community - a business community teetering already thanks to his refusal to pay off the state's federal unemployment insurance debt. But sure, let’s just keep spending and taxing with nothing to show for it in the end but a decimated economy and highest in the nation cost of living."

The May Revise failed to adequately address the budget priorities Senate Republicans have been advocating for all year.

"This budget just doesn't do it. We're spending billions on the wrong priorities while we can't even fully fund the basic things Californians actually need: wildfire prevention, funding Prop. 36 to get people the help they need, fixing our roads. We need to pass a budget that actually gets those things done," said Assembly Republican Leader Heath Flora (R-Ripon).

As the June 15 deadline for a final balanced budget approaches, Legislative Republicans will continue to fight for a more sustainable future that actually improves Californians' lives.