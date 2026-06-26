Senate Republicans stand with Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association against tax increases

Governor and Legislative Democrats Forced to Remove Their Phony Tax Measure From Ballot

California Senate Republicans welcomed reports today that negotiations between legislative leaders and the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association have resulted in an agreement to preserve California's longstanding Proposition 13 taxpayer protections by maintaining the two-thirds vote requirement for local special tax increases.

“Taxpayers deserve leaders who are focused on lowering costs, not making it easier to raise them,” said Senator Kelly Seyarto (R-Murrieta). “Californians are already paying enough, and any proposal to increase taxes should have to earn broad public support, not just a bare majority. I’m encouraged by today’s agreement, but our work to protect taxpayers and Prop 13 is far from over.”

The legislative Democrats' Assembly Constitutional Amendment 13 (from the 2023-24 session) would have placed a measure on this November's ballot to lower the threshold for local tax increases to a simple majority vote.

“I have long stood in support of Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association and I am grateful for the historic action they took today to protect Californians pocketbooks," said Senator Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield). "They successfully negotiated a 2/3 vote requirement for local tax increases, instead of the current 51% majority requirement. This is a huge win for every Californian who simply cannot afford another tax increase put forward by the majority party.”

During the Senate Floor debate to withdraw ACA 13, Senator Grove ensured there was a public commitment made by the majority party that the agreement would proceed. She also received public confirmation that the process was valid, raising concerns brought to her by the Secretary of State and prominent business lobbyists.

"At a time when legislative Democrats have passed $14 billion in new tax increases, this agreement is a victory for the people of California," said Senator Tony Strickland (R-Huntington Beach). "I stand with the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association in defending Proposition 13 and the protections it provides for taxpayers and homeowners. Californians deserve the certainty of knowing these constitutional protections will remain in place."

"Families across California are already burdened by some of the highest taxes in the nation," said Senator Roger Niello (R-Fair Oaks). "Today's agreement is welcome news for hardworking Californians who simply cannot afford to pay more."

In order for measures to qualify for the November election, they must be passed by the legislature by 5:00 PM today.