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Commission on Health and Safety and Workers' Compensation releases 2025 annual report

  1. Commission on Health & Safety & Workers' Comp

COMMISSION ON HEALTH AND SAFETY AND WORKERS' COMPENSATION

Release Number: 2026-CH-05

July 23, 2026

OAKLAND - The Commission on Health and Safety and Workers' Compensation (CHSWC) has released its 2025 Annual Report, the Commissionâ€™s annual report on Californiaâ€™s workplace health and safety and workersâ€™ compensation systems.

The report provides an overview of the stateâ€™s workplace health and safety and workersâ€™ compensation systems, highlights significant legislative and regulatory developments, presents trends through data and graphics, and summarizes research on issues of interest to Commissioners and system stakeholders. It also includes recommendations to improve the operation of both systems.

CHSWC is charged with examining the health and safety and workers' compensation systems in California and recommending administrative or legislative modifications to improve their operation. The Commission was established to conduct a continuing examination of the workers' compensation system, the state's activities to prevent industrial injuries and occupational illnesses, and to examine those programs in other states.

The CHSWC 2025 Annual Report is available on the CHSWC website.

 

Information about the annual report and CHSWC is available online. Information may also be obtained by writing to the Commission on Health and Safety and Workers' Compensation by email to chswc@dir.ca.gov.

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Commission on Health and Safety and Workers' Compensation releases 2025 annual report

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