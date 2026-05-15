Everstory Partners Earns Great Place To Work Certification™ for Second Consecutive Year

National cemetery, funeral, and cremation provider recognized based on employee feedback

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Everstory Partners has earned Great Place To Work Certification for the second consecutive year, with the recognition based entirely on employee feedback across Everstory and its family of brands.More than 90 percent of Everstory’s 2,532 employees completed surveys through Great Place To Work, providing feedback on workplace culture and employee experience. Everstory improved their Trust Index score by six points this year.“Earning Great Place To Work Certification for a second consecutive year means even more because it reflects the sustainable culture our teams are building through steady, intentional work. We have focused on creating an environment where people feel supported, challenged, and given room to grow, and that commitment is showing up in stronger engagement and greater opportunity across Everstory,” said Lilly Donohue, president and CEO of Everstory Partners.Examples of initiatives Everstory has implemented since the last survey include:- Introduced an annual cash Anniversary Award for full- and part-time employees, recognizing years of service on their work anniversaries.- Launched an Aspiring Manager Program – a self-study development initiative for employees who want to learn skills to help them grow professionally with Everstory.- Selected location-level employees to attend national industry conventions to promote their professional development.- Established Everstory Cares – an employee assistance program designed to provide financial assistance to qualified employees experiencing unexpected financial hardships.- Implemented the Everstory Legends Award program to celebrate front-line team members who go beyond expectations and truly define what legendary service looks like.“These initiatives are part of our continued focus on supporting our people and strengthening our teams,” Donohue added. “This feedback reinforces the progress we are making, but we know there is more to do. Our employees are central to that progress and to our ability to lead the industry with consistent, compassionate care for every family who places their trust in us.”Great Place To Work is recognized as a global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.“Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place To Work, said in a prepared statement. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident Everstory Partners stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."Everstory Partners’ Chief People Officer Karen Sheean added: “It really stands out that more than 90 percent of our employees participated in the survey process. We want to actively listen to and understand the voices of our employees, and this shows our multi-year commitment to our workforce is making an impact.”“Our success is because of our people, dedicated employees from all levels and all locations. This is a time to celebrate them and thank them for all they have done to support Everstory’s mission,” Sheean said.###Explore a Career at Everstory PartnersLooking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at: www.everstorypartners.com/careers About Everstory PartnersEverstory Partners’ mission is to create supportive spaces where individuals and families can find solace, meaning, and hope in the midst of loss. Since 1999, the company has grown to include more than 460 cemetery, funeral, and crematory locations serving more than 66,000 families a year across the United States and Puerto Rico on both a pre-need and at-need basis.Everstory is the brand promise, created in April 2023, to destigmatize death care through a unique blend of long-standing traditions of caring for the deceased with a fresh perspective that death is a natural, beautiful part of the human experience that should be planned and celebrated. Visit everstorypartners.com to learn more and memorialplanning.com for a list of properties and contact information.About Great Place to Work Certification™Great Place To WorkCertification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.About Great Place To WorkAs the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Workbrings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

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