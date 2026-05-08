Everstory Partners Unveils its 2025 Year in Review Report

New publication tells the company's story of growth, organizational improvements and more

Progress at Everstory is not about perfection. It is about showing up every day, determined to do better for the next family who places their trust in us.” — Lilly Donohue, president & CEO

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Everstory Partners , one of the nation’s largest deathcare providers, has unveiled its year-in-review report covering calendar year 2025.The report highlights progress across operations, technology, and people, and reflects the disciplined work underway to strengthen the organization and improve consistency throughout its locations.“We have been focused on building a stronger organization grounded in integrity, accountability, and genuine care for families, employees, and partners alike,” Kendra Stevens, senior vice president, sales & marketing for Everstory Partners, shared with employees during the launch of the report. “That work has required us to take an honest look at how we operate, strengthen our processes, and intentionally reshape our culture across the company.”The top line numbers:● 54.9% increase in net operating income● 2,844 4- and 5-star reviews● 66,603 families served● 2,525 total employees● More than $430 million in revenue● 116,467 work orders completed● 16.2% increase in pre-need sales“We also recognize that our responsibility is ongoing,” wrote Everstory’s president & CEO, Lilly Donohue, in the report. “Caring for families during life’s most meaningful moments requires humility, vigilance, and a commitment to excellence and continual improvement. Progress at Everstory is not about perfection. It is about showing up every day, determined to do better for the next family who places their trust in us.”###About Everstory PartnersEverstory Partners’ mission is to create supportive spaces where individuals and families can find solace, meaning, and hope in the midst of loss. Since 1999, the company has grown to include over 460 cemetery, funeral, and crematory locations serving more than 66,000 families a year across the United States (including Puerto Rico) on both a pre-need and at-need basis. Everstory is the brand promise, created in April 2023 to destigmatize death care with a unique blend of long-standing traditions of caring for the deceased with a fresh perspective that death is a natural and beautiful part of the human experience that should be planned and celebrated.Visit everstorypartners.com to learn more and memorialplanning.com for a list of properties and contact information.

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