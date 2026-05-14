 25 Transformational Projects in Mid-Hudson

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced awards for a total of 25 transformational projects for the Mid-Hudson Valley as part of two economic development programs: the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) and NY Forward.

Ten projects were announced for Poughkeepsie, the Round 8 winner of a $10 million DRI award; six projects were announced for Dobbs Ferry, a Round 3 winner of a $4.5 million NY Forward award; and nine were announced for Nyack, also a Round 3 winner of a $4.5 million NY Forward award.

“I am thrilled to announce that the Mid-Hudson Valley will break ground on over two dozen new projects with this funding,” Governor Hochul said. “With these investments, Mid-Hudson Valley residents can expect upgraded civic, commercial and cultural spaces for families to take advantage of and more housing to drive down costs in their neighborhoods.”

DRI and NY Forward communities developed Strategic Implementation Plans (SIPs), which create a vision for the future of their downtown and identify and recommend a slate of complementary, transformative and implementable projects that support that vision. The SIPs are guided by a Local Planning Committee (LPC) comprised of local and regional leaders, stakeholders and community representatives, with the assistance of an assigned consultant and DOS staff, all of whom conduct extensive community outreach and engagement when determining projects. The projects selected for funding from the SIP were identified as having the greatest potential to jumpstart revitalization and generate new opportunities for long-term growth.

Poughkeepsie

The City of Poughkeepsie’s downtown corridor serves as the civic, commercial, entertainment and transportation heart for Dutchess County and much of Mid-Hudson Valley. This critical zone not only serves the residents living in the City and Town of Poughkeepsie, but hundreds of thousands from beyond its municipal borders, including numerous commuters who converge on the Poughkeepsie Metro North Station daily. Legendary entertainment and hospitality venues — including the Bardavon 1869 Opera House, the Mid-Hudson Civic Center and the former Poughkeepsie Grand Hotel — draw visitors to the City throughout the year. Bridging its prosperous past with a vibrant future, the 'Queen City on the Hudson' is reshaping its historic core as a welcoming hub for diverse local businesses, nonprofits, public art and high-quality affordable housing.

The 10 Poughkeepsie DRI projects, totaling $9.7 million, include:

Revitalize 316 Main Street with a New Mixed-Use Development ($1,000,000): Construct a new building at 306 and 316 Main Street with residential units and retail space targeted toward a grocery store.

Construct a new building at 306 and 316 Main Street with residential units and retail space targeted toward a grocery store. Convert Market Street to a Two-Way Street ($1,230,000): Convert Market Street to a two-way street, changing to a single lane in each direction, with improved pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure, including a protected 2-way cycle track.

Convert Market Street to a two-way street, changing to a single lane in each direction, with improved pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure, including a protected 2-way cycle track. Construct New Mixed-Income Housing at 488 Main Street ($1,451,000): Construct a new mixed-use, mixed-income building with apartments and ground-floor commercial space at 488 Main Street.

Construct a new mixed-use, mixed-income building with apartments and ground-floor commercial space at 488 Main Street. Restore the Former Catherine Street Community Center for Community Matters 2 ($603,000): Restore and reactivate the vacant Community Center at 69 Catherine Street for use by Community Matters 2, a nonprofit youth and community service organization.

Restore and reactivate the vacant Community Center at 69 Catherine Street for use by Community Matters 2, a nonprofit youth and community service organization. Establish a New Multi-family Rental Community at the Site of Pelton Manor ($1,250,000): Establish a new multifamily rental community at the site of Pelton Manor, which will include residential buildings and the restoration of the historic Pelton House.

Establish a new multifamily rental community at the site of Pelton Manor, which will include residential buildings and the restoration of the historic Pelton House. Transform 27 High Street with Adaptive Reuse and New Construction to Create a Mixed-Income Development ($1,000,000): Transform the vacant former Dutchess County office building at 27 High Street with adaptive reuse of the existing building and new construction to create a mixed-income residential development.

Transform the vacant former Dutchess County office building at 27 High Street with adaptive reuse of the existing building and new construction to create a mixed-income residential development. Develop Vacant Buildings at 47 and 51 Cannon Street into a New Mixed-Use Development ($1,500,000): Create a new six-story mixed-use development with residential units, commercial space and an underground parking garage at 47 and 51 Cannon Street.

Create a new six-story mixed-use development with residential units, commercial space and an underground parking garage at 47 and 51 Cannon Street. Convert the Former Cigar Factory into Workforce Housing ($1,000,000): Convert the vacant former cigar factory at 15 North Cherry Street into workforce housing with adaptive reuse and new construction.

Convert the vacant former cigar factory at 15 North Cherry Street into workforce housing with adaptive reuse and new construction. Launch a Public Arts Program to Establish Poughkeepsie as a Vibrant Arts City ($350,000): Establish an art-based public improvement strategy for the DRI area. Install murals, sculpture and other media at underutilized and strategic sites throughout the DRI Area.

Establish an art-based public improvement strategy for the DRI area. Install murals, sculpture and other media at underutilized and strategic sites throughout the DRI Area. Activate the Underutilized Concession Bar at the Poughkeepsie Train Station with a New Cafe and Cocktail Bar ($316,000): Establish the Grand Concourse cafe and cocktail bar at the historic Poughkeepsie Train Station.

Dobbs Ferry

Downtown Dobbs Ferry is a traditional historic, walkable downtown located along the Hudson River. The Village is a dynamic hub of activity, culture and opportunity that is home to a diverse population and a bustling array of businesses. From key municipal services to thriving local establishments, Dobbs Ferry’s downtown plays a pivotal role in the daily lives of its community members. With its proximity to schools, colleges and other significant institutions, the area has become a central gathering place for both residents and visitors alike. The Village seeks to fully realize its potential by redeveloping and improving key properties and opening space in the downtown area and the pedestrian corridor linking the Metro-North station to the downtown. The Village will also expand economic and cultural opportunities and create a more sustainable, walkable and vibrant downtown.

The 6 Dobbs Ferry NY Forward projects, totaling $4.5 million, include:

Expand the Historic Pickwick Theater to Serve as a Cultural and Social Anchor Within the Downtown ($739,000): Implement Phase II of the Pickwick Theater renovation project to increase seating capacity and add lighting and a digital screen to accommodate diverse programming opportunities in the space. This phase also includes the installation of rooftop solar panels.

Implement Phase II of the Pickwick Theater renovation project to increase seating capacity and add lighting and a digital screen to accommodate diverse programming opportunities in the space. This phase also includes the installation of rooftop solar panels. Rehabilitate the Historic Structure at 143 Main Street into a Mixed-Use Building ($508,000): Preserve and restore an existing historic mixed-use building to accommodate a ground floor commercial use and residential units above, while incorporating Passive House construction measures.

Preserve and restore an existing historic mixed-use building to accommodate a ground floor commercial use and residential units above, while incorporating Passive House construction measures. Redesign Lower Memorial Park with New and Improved Park and Recreation Amenities ($1,041,000): Transform the underutilized portions of lower Memorial Park into a vibrant open space by adding amenities, such as covered bicycle parking, an informational board/kiosk, pickleball courts, a bathroom facility, park benches and tables, ADA accessible paths and landscaping.

Transform the underutilized portions of lower Memorial Park into a vibrant open space by adding amenities, such as covered bicycle parking, an informational board/kiosk, pickleball courts, a bathroom facility, park benches and tables, ADA accessible paths and landscaping. Transform a Vacant Space at 145 Palisade Street into a Performing Arts Center ($1,000,000): Renovate a vacant space at 145 Palisade Street into a black box theatre to permanently house a dance company and accommodate multidisciplinary performance, rehearsal and education.

Renovate a vacant space at 145 Palisade Street into a black box theatre to permanently house a dance company and accommodate multidisciplinary performance, rehearsal and education. Implement a Unified Downtown Signage System to Improve Multimodal Wayfinding ($350,000): Install a unified downtown signage system with consistent branding to create a recognizable identity for the downtown and guide residents and visitors to the downtown's commercial corridors and key destinations.

Install a unified downtown signage system with consistent branding to create a recognizable identity for the downtown and guide residents and visitors to the downtown's commercial corridors and key destinations. Extend Streetscape Improvements on Lower Main and Cedar Streets to Enhance the Pedestrian Environment of Downtown ($862,000): Create a cohesive pedestrian environment by extending the completed upper Main Street streetscape south between Chestnut and Walnut Streets and along Cedar Street from Main to Broadway (U.S. Route 9). Improvements may include the installation of street trees, benches, lampposts and upgraded sidewalks as well as roadway repaving and restriping.

Nyack

The Village of Nyack, nestled along the Hudson River just north of the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, is a vibrant community celebrated for its artistic, inclusive spirit, walkable downtown, and scenic waterfront views. Its historic downtown is home to an economically and culturally diverse population and offers a mix of local shops, restaurants, and cultural venues which draw visitors from across the region and support a thriving community atmosphere, making the downtown well poised for growth. These qualities enhance the Village’s appeal as a vibrant destination, drawing visitors and residents alike to experience the natural beauty and urban convenience it offers. Ample cultural resources and waterfront parks make Nyack a popular tourist destination and a great place to live. Nyack seeks to leverage its unique history and geography through investments in cultural spaces, waterfront development, business support, and public spaces, catalyzing further private investment and leading to increased employment and an improved tax base. Taken together, these investments will make Nyack exemplify the “live, work, play” ideal.

The 9 Nyack NY Forward projects, totaling $4.5 million, include:

Renovate the Angel Nyack Sanctuary Space to Expand Use for Arts and Events Programming ($951,000): Renovate the building’s former sanctuary space to include new HVAC system, flooring, millwork, and electrical upgrades to facilitate use for arts and performance programs, weddings and other events.

Renovate the building’s former sanctuary space to include new HVAC system, flooring, millwork, and electrical upgrades to facilitate use for arts and performance programs, weddings and other events. Activate the Waterfront by Constructing a Restaurant and Open Space ($1,250,000): Construct a one-story casual restaurant building with outdoor dining deck and public open space with seating, landscaping, and game areas to activate waterfront and provide connections to the marina.

Construct a one-story casual restaurant building with outdoor dining deck and public open space with seating, landscaping, and game areas to activate waterfront and provide connections to the marina. Improve and Restore Downtown Buildings with a Small Project Fund ($540,000): Establish a Small Project Fund dedicated to revitalizing building facades, upgrading building interiors, purchasing permanent equipment or installing public art.

Establish a Small Project Fund dedicated to revitalizing building facades, upgrading building interiors, purchasing permanent equipment or installing public art. Connect Downtown Nyack and Boost Tourism with a Comprehensive Branding, Marketing, and Wayfinding Initiative ($450,000): Develop a new brand for downtown Nyack accompanied by a marketing strategy and wayfinding signage to encourage visitation to and circulation within downtown.

Develop a new brand for downtown Nyack accompanied by a marketing strategy and wayfinding signage to encourage visitation to and circulation within downtown. Renovate the Nyack Center to Enhance Use of the Auditorium ($138,000): Modernize the auditorium's stage and sound and lighting systems to create a professional-grade space and upgrade outdoor lighting.

Modernize the auditorium's stage and sound and lighting systems to create a professional-grade space and upgrade outdoor lighting. Renovate the Edward Hopper House Museum and Study Center to Expand Programming ($305,000): Restore the Edward Hopper House exterior, upgrade garden theater and infrastructure, and renovate the art lab to expand programming.

Restore the Edward Hopper House exterior, upgrade garden theater and infrastructure, and renovate the art lab to expand programming. Modernize the Elmwood Community Playhouse ($305,000): Conduct an exterior facade renovation and technical upgrade of the existing lighting and sound systems to enable expansion of programming.

Conduct an exterior facade renovation and technical upgrade of the existing lighting and sound systems to enable expansion of programming. Improve Pedestrian Experience in Downtown Nyack with Lighting and Sidewalk Upgrades ($480,000): Add approximately antique light poles along North and South Broadway and enhance a portion of Main Street slightly east of Broadway with a widened sidewalk and two tree pits.

Add approximately antique light poles along North and South Broadway and enhance a portion of Main Street slightly east of Broadway with a widened sidewalk and two tree pits. Create a Mural on the Rockland County Pride Center to Celebrate the History of Nyack ($81,000): Celebrate the history of Nyack by engaging the community in the creation of a mural on three sides of the Rockland County Pride Center building.

To receive funding from either the DRI or NY Forward program, localities must be certified under Governor Hochul's Pro-Housing Communities Program, which recognizes and rewards municipalities actively working to unlock their housing potential and encourages others to follow suit. After becoming certified, localities have exclusive access to up to $750 million in discretionary State funding, including DRI and NY Forward. Since the launch of the Pro-Housing Communities Program, funds awarded to Pro-Housing Communities throughout the state have supported up to 20,000 more homes. To date, more than 410 communities across New York have been certified.

Many of the projects funded through the DRI and NY Forward support Governor Hochul’s affordability agenda. The DRI has invested in the creation of more than 5,000 units of housing — more than 2,000 of which (40 percent) are affordable or workforce housing. The programs committed $9 million to 12 projects that provide affordable or free childcare and childcare worker training. The DRI and NY Forward have also invested in the creation of public parks, public art – such as murals and sculptures — and art, music and cultural venues that provide free outdoor recreation and entertainment opportunities.

New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “The Mid-Hudson region’s dynamic downtowns and rich cultural assets make it a powerful engine for economic growth and community vitality, and these investments will help unlock even greater potential. Through the DRI and NY Forward, we are supporting projects that enhance walkability, expand housing opportunities and create vibrant public spaces that serve residents and visitors alike. Each project reflects the distinct character of its community while advancing smart, sustainable development across the region. We are proud to partner with these wonderful Mid-Hudson communities as they bring their transformative visions to life.”

Empire State Development President, CEO, and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “The Mid-Hudson Valley is home to some of New York's most storied downtowns, and today's investments will help Poughkeepsie, Dobbs Ferry, and Nyack write their next chapters. From mixed-income housing and arts venues to waterfront activation and pedestrian improvements, these projects reflect the kind of community-driven, forward-looking development that creates lasting economic opportunity.”

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward, HCR is partnering with communities across the Mid-Hudson region to turn ambitious local visions into transformative investments that strengthen neighborhoods and expand housing opportunities. The $19 million awarded to Poughkeepsie, Dobbs Ferry and Nyack will help create vibrant, walkable downtowns with new mixed-income and workforce housing, revitalized cultural and commercial spaces, and welcoming public amenities that connect residents and visitors alike. By linking these investments to the Pro-Housing Communities Program, we are ensuring that revitalization goes hand in hand with increasing housing supply and affordability. Together, these projects will foster stronger, more inclusive communities where people can live, work and thrive for generations to come.”

Mid-Hudson Regional Economic Development Council Co-Chairs Dr. Marsha Gordon and Dr. Kristine Young said, “Poughkeepsie, Dobbs Ferry and Nyack each bring a distinct character and energy to the Mid-Hudson region, and these investments are tailored to amplify exactly what makes each community special. Whether it's activating Poughkeepsie's Main Street corridor, expanding Dobbs Ferry's cultural anchors, or connecting Nyack's vibrant downtown to its waterfront, these projects will generate economic momentum that reaches well beyond each village's borders. The MHREDC looks forward to seeing these transformative plans come to life.”

Assemblymember Jonathan Jacobson said, This nearly $10-million investment in Poughkeepsie will bring a wave of new housing to the city and a boost to its arts and retail scene. It's exciting to see construction and conversion in high-potential locations that will give more people the opportunity to live, work and enjoy the Queen City of the Hudson Valley."

Assemblymember MaryJane Shimsky said, “The set of grants announced today will generate a wealth of benefits to the Village of Dobbs Ferry — strengthening its historic downtown, improving walkability and accessibility, expanding cultural opportunities, and creating vibrant new public spaces. This funding represents a powerful vote of confidence in Dobbs Ferry’s vision for a more connected, sustainable, and thriving community. I thank Governor Hochul for her support of downtown revitalization efforts across New York State, and I can't wait to see the results here in our district.”

City of Poughkeepsie Administrator and Co-chair of LPC Joseph Donat said, “The continued investment in the City of Poughkeepsie through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative is helping build momentum for projects that strengthen neighborhoods, support local businesses, and create new opportunities for residents and visitors alike. These investments are helping transform underutilized spaces, improve quality of life, and position Poughkeepsie as a city that continues to grow and move forward. We appreciate Governor Hochul’s continued commitment to supporting projects that are helping communities like ours thrive.”

Village of Dobbs Ferry Mayor Christy Knell said, “Dobbs Ferry is proud to be a vibrant, walkable Hudson River community with a historic downtown that serves as the heart of our village. Thanks to Governor Hochul’s support through the NY Forward program, we will be able to make meaningful investments that strengthen our downtown, improve connections between the Metro-North station and Main Street, and create new cultural, recreational and economic opportunities for residents and visitors alike. From expanding the historic Pickwick Theater and creating a new performing arts center to enhancing parks, streetscapes, and pedestrian access, these projects will help make Dobbs Ferry even more welcoming, sustainable, and accessible. We are deeply grateful to Governor Hochul and New York State for recognizing the potential of our community and investing in its future.”

Village of Nyack Mayor Joseph Rand said, “Everyone in Nyack is immensely grateful to Governor Hochul and New York State for this transformational NY Forward investment. Receiving this award is truly game-changing for a village the size of Nyack.Nyack has been a jewel of the Hudson River for more than 150 years, with a vibrant downtown, thriving arts community, and beautiful waterfront. These investments will help enhance our downtown and waterfront while preserving the unique character that makes Nyack so special for generations to come.”

About the Downtown Revitalization Initiative

The Downtown Revitalization Initiative was created in 2016 to accelerate and expand the revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods in all ten regions of the state to serve as centers of activity and catalysts for investment. Led by the Department of State with assistance from Empire State Development, Homes and Community Renewal and NYSERDA, the DRI represents an unprecedented and innovative "plan-then-act" strategy that couples strategic planning with immediate implementation and results in compact, walkable downtowns that are a key ingredient to helping New York State rebuild its economy from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to achieving the State's bold climate goals by promoting the use of public transit and reducing dependence on private vehicles. Through nine rounds, the DRI will have awarded a total of $1 billion to 101 communities across every region of the State. The Governor has proposed another $100 million for the program in her 2026-2027 Executive Budget.

About the NY Forward Program

First announced as part of the 2022 Budget, Governor Hochul created the NY Forward program to build on the momentum created by the DRI. The program works in concert with the DRI to accelerate and expand the revitalization of smaller and rural downtowns throughout the State so that all communities can benefit from the State’s revitalization efforts, regardless of size, character, needs and challenges.

NY Forward communities are supported by a professional planning consultant and team of State agency experts led by DOS to develop a Strategic Investment Plan that includes a slate of transformative, complementary and readily implementable projects. NY Forward projects are appropriately scaled to the size of each community; projects may include building renovation and redevelopment, new construction or creation of new or improved public spaces and other projects that enhance specific cultural and historical qualities that define and distinguish the small-town charm that defines these municipalities. Through four rounds, the NY Forward program will have awarded a total of $400 million to 77 communities across every region of the State. The Governor has proposed another $100 million for the program in her 2026-2027 Executive Budget.