Transformational Projects in the Southern Tier

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced awards for a total of 35 transformational projects for the Southern Tier as part of two economic development programs: the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) and NY Forward.

Seventeen projects were announced for the City of Binghamton, the Round 8 winner of a $10 million DRI award; 11 projects were announced for the Village of Bath, a Round 3 winner of a $4.5 million NY Forward award; and 7 were announced for the Village of Dryden, also a Round 3 winner of a $4.5 million NY Forward award.

“I am thrilled that the Southern Tier is set to break ground on nearly three dozen new projects, funded by the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and New York Forward programs,” Governor Hochul said. “By investing in our Southern Tier, we create more liveable and affordable communities where New York families can thrive.”

DRI and NY Forward communities developed Strategic Implementation Plans (SIPs), which create a vision for the future of their downtown and identify and recommend a slate of complementary, transformative and implementable projects that support that vision. The SIPs are guided by a Local Planning Committee (LPC) comprised of local and regional leaders, stakeholders and community representatives, with the assistance of an assigned consultant and DOS staff, all of whom conduct extensive community outreach and engagement when determining projects. The projects selected for funding from the SIP were identified as having the greatest potential to jumpstart revitalization and generate new opportunities for long-term growth.

City of Binghamton

The City of Binghamton’s Clinton Street Neighborhood Business District is primed for revitalization. Its historic storefronts, walkable footprint, development ready spaces and proximity to Binghamton’s urban core make it ready-built as the next great downtown in Upstate New York. The Clinton Street corridor is recognized as the “backbone” of the City’s First Ward, providing a social center with dense commercial activity proximate to nearby residential areas. The area has a storied history of immigration, a legacy still felt today in the diverse churches and neighborhoods of the First Ward. The area also boasts a history of a “walk to work” culture fostered by General Aniline and Film (GAF)/Anitec Industries, a former area employer who attracted economic and social activity in the neighborhood. Binghamton seeks to make Clinton Street a reinvigorated corridor better connected to the city and serving current and future residents of the First Ward neighborhood through support for infill development, expanded affordable housing, adaptive reuse and rehabilitation and enhanced public infrastructure.

The 17 Binghamton DRI projects, totaling $9.7 million, include:



Establish a Small Projects Fund for Clinton Street Building Improvements ($557,000): Establish a Small Project Fund to provide grants for smaller projects within the Clinton Street area.

Establish a Small Project Fund to provide grants for smaller projects within the Clinton Street area. Renovate Streetscapes, Sidewalks, and Install Public Art on Clinton Street ($2,500,000): Reconstruct Clinton Street to improve safety, accessibility, and the overall streetscape between downtown Binghamton and the First Ward, including enhanced sidewalks, upgraded lighting, street trees and plantings, green infrastructure, traffic calming features and installation of signage.

Reconstruct Clinton Street to improve safety, accessibility, and the overall streetscape between downtown Binghamton and the First Ward, including enhanced sidewalks, upgraded lighting, street trees and plantings, green infrastructure, traffic calming features and installation of signage. Construct Vanguard Village Housing ($1,000,000): Construct Phase II of Vanguard Village, a new workforce mixed-use housing complex on a vacant lot along Clinton Street. The development includes on-site parking and supports the remediation and redevelopment of a priority brownfield site.

Construct Phase II of Vanguard Village, a new workforce mixed-use housing complex on a vacant lot along Clinton Street. The development includes on-site parking and supports the remediation and redevelopment of a priority brownfield site. Provide Marketing and Branding for the Clinton Street Area ($350,000):

Establish a branding and marketing project to increase the visibility of the Clinton Street community, its businesses, and area assets.

Establish a branding and marketing project to increase the visibility of the Clinton Street community, its businesses, and area assets. Transform the Titchener Building into a Modern Light Industrial Center ($1,000,000): Renovate the Titchener building on Clinton Street by rehabilitating the structure, building envelope and interior systems, upgrading site and parking areas, and reconfiguring the facility to support multiple light-industrial tenants in a modern, code compliant industrial space.

Renovate the Titchener building on Clinton Street by rehabilitating the structure, building envelope and interior systems, upgrading site and parking areas, and reconfiguring the facility to support multiple light-industrial tenants in a modern, code compliant industrial space. Expand the Boys & Girls Club of Binghamton at 90 Clinton Street ($1,350,000): Construct an addition at the Boys and Girls club to provide dedicated space for early childhood learning programs and a multipurpose room for special programming as well as an affordable community rental space., $1,350,000.00

Construct an addition at the Boys and Girls club to provide dedicated space for early childhood learning programs and a multipurpose room for special programming as well as an affordable community rental space., $1,350,000.00 Upgrade Existing Apartments and Restore Historic Storefronts at 165–167 Clinton Street ($385,000): Renovate a historic mixed-use building constructed in 1917 that contributes to the character of the Clinton Street corridor. The project includes upgrades to the building’s housing units, modernizing the building’s mechanical systems and improving the ground-floor storefronts.

Renovate a historic mixed-use building constructed in 1917 that contributes to the character of the Clinton Street corridor. The project includes upgrades to the building’s housing units, modernizing the building’s mechanical systems and improving the ground-floor storefronts. Renovate the Mixed-Use Property at 141 Clinton Street into a New Italian Eatery ($250,000): Renovate a mixed-use building on Clinton Street to establish a new Italian food-establishment and upgrade an attached two-bedroom rental unit.

Renovate a mixed-use building on Clinton Street to establish a new Italian food-establishment and upgrade an attached two-bedroom rental unit. Rehabilitate Apartments Above the Clinton Street Café ($362,000): Renovate the Clinton Street Café building by reopening upper-floor windows, upgrading mechanical systems, installing new kitchens and bathrooms and completing exterior improvements to create upper floor residential units.

Renovate the Clinton Street Café building by reopening upper-floor windows, upgrading mechanical systems, installing new kitchens and bathrooms and completing exterior improvements to create upper floor residential units. Transform 54 Clinton Street into a Restaurant and Catering Service ($450,000): Renovate a vacant commercial space at 54 Clinton Street by installing a new commercial kitchen, updating building mechanical systems, adding an ADA compliant bathroom and completing exterior improvements to the storefront, roof and exterior signage.

Renovate a vacant commercial space at 54 Clinton Street by installing a new commercial kitchen, updating building mechanical systems, adding an ADA compliant bathroom and completing exterior improvements to the storefront, roof and exterior signage. Convert 40 Clinton Street into a Community Event Space and Art Studios ($172,000): Transform an existing vacant commercial building on Clinton Street into an event space and artist studios to function as a rental venue for community and private events including birthdays, corporate lunches, vendor markets and receptions.

Transform an existing vacant commercial building on Clinton Street into an event space and artist studios to function as a rental venue for community and private events including birthdays, corporate lunches, vendor markets and receptions. Upgrade Robot City Games Facility and Façade at 126 Clinton Street ($90,000): Renovate the Robot City Games building at 126 Clinton Street through exterior façade improvements, new signage, roof repairs, and interior upgrades, including installation of a zoned heat pump system to improve energy efficiency, comfort and long term building performance.

Renovate the Robot City Games building at 126 Clinton Street through exterior façade improvements, new signage, roof repairs, and interior upgrades, including installation of a zoned heat pump system to improve energy efficiency, comfort and long term building performance. Restore 157 Clinton Street into Dapper Rascal Barbershop and Community Tea Bar at 157 Clinton Street ($175,000): Renovate an existing vacant ground-floor commercial space to open a high-end barbershop with a tea and mocktail bar and restore the historic storefront facade.

Renovate an existing vacant ground-floor commercial space to open a high-end barbershop with a tea and mocktail bar and restore the historic storefront facade. Improve the facade of a Historic Mixed Use Building at 56–58 Clinton Street ($279,000): Renovate the historic mixed-use building at 56-58 Clinton Street by repairing the brick facade, installing energy efficient windows and doors, replacing the roof, rebuilding a rear fire escape, upgrading awnings and completing related site and entrance improvements to preserve the building and support continued residential and commercial use.

Renovate the historic mixed-use building at 56-58 Clinton Street by repairing the brick facade, installing energy efficient windows and doors, replacing the roof, rebuilding a rear fire escape, upgrading awnings and completing related site and entrance improvements to preserve the building and support continued residential and commercial use. Build STACK Youth Center at 19 Clinton Street with Modular Classrooms for Education and Financial Empowerment ($244,000): Renovate an existing building to deliver education in multiple employment fields and financial skills to area youth.

Renovate an existing building to deliver education in multiple employment fields and financial skills to area youth. Enhance the Façade and Grounds of the Old Union Hotel ($321,000): Enhance the Old Union Hotel through facade restoration and site improvements.

Enhance the Old Union Hotel through facade restoration and site improvements. Enhance the Exterior and Grounds of Helping Celebrate Abilities’ (HCA) New Facility ($215,000): Renovate the exterior and grounds of a one-story commercial building on Clinton Street, including the reconstruction of the parking lot, installation of new landscaping and facade enhancements.

Village of Bath

Situated along the scenic Cohocton River, the Village of Bath is a historic planned community that serves as a “Gateway” to Keuka Lake — renowned for its scenery, wineries and vineyards. The Village of Bath has experienced significant changes over the past decade and has recognized the need to strengthen its core and return to its role as the downtown neighborhood that people experience and enjoy. The Village’s Liberty Street Historic District revitalization is the next step in this journey. The Village seeks to bolster growth by creating an active downtown with enhanced public spaces, strategic placement of amenities, and new housing opportunities that will attract visitors and foster an atmosphere that will retain and attract residents and businesses.

The 11 Bath NY Forward projects, totaling $4.5 million, include:



Upgrade Pulteney Park with New Amenities to Support Increased Community Use ($382,000): Increase capacity for public events at Pulteney Park by replacing existing elements, adding a covered stage with additional seating and improving accessibility.

Increase capacity for public events at Pulteney Park by replacing existing elements, adding a covered stage with additional seating and improving accessibility. Enhance the Pedestrian Experience in Downtown Bath along Liberty Street and the Connecting Downtown Alleys ($1,000,000): Incorporate sidewalk safety, accessibility, and aesthetic improvements into the Liberty Street corridor to encourage increased foot traffic and boost economic activity downtown.

Incorporate sidewalk safety, accessibility, and aesthetic improvements into the Liberty Street corridor to encourage increased foot traffic and boost economic activity downtown. Establish a Small Project Fund for Downtown Bath ($379,000): Create a fund to support the growth and establishment of small local businesses in downtown Bath.

Create a fund to support the growth and establishment of small local businesses in downtown Bath. Construct New Carriage House-Style Apartments at 8–10 W Morris Street ($382,000): Replace a blighted structure with new housing units and improve accessibility by creating a parking lot and walkways between buildings.

Replace a blighted structure with new housing units and improve accessibility by creating a parking lot and walkways between buildings. Create a Tap Room and Restaurant at 44–48 Liberty Street ($980,000): Boost downtown tourism by renovating a historic building to include a full restaurant, tap room and outdoor event space.

Boost downtown tourism by renovating a historic building to include a full restaurant, tap room and outdoor event space. Create New Retail and Incubator Space and Improve Upper Floor Apartments at 24–26 W Steuben Street ($88,000): Encourage downtown business growth by renovating the building’s upper housing and exterior and rehabilitating the lower level for commercial use.

Encourage downtown business growth by renovating the building’s upper housing and exterior and rehabilitating the lower level for commercial use. Create a Branding and Marketing Plan for the Village of Bath ($250,000): Develop a branding and marketing plan and install wayfinding signage in the Village of Bath.

Develop a branding and marketing plan and install wayfinding signage in the Village of Bath. Transform the Chat-A-Whyle Restaurant into a Dynamic Social Hub ($147,000): Upgrade a local restaurant with energy-efficient lighting, façade improvements, ADA accessibility, new bathrooms, a new cocktail bar, and the creation of a management office and employee break room.

Upgrade a local restaurant with energy-efficient lighting, façade improvements, ADA accessibility, new bathrooms, a new cocktail bar, and the creation of a management office and employee break room. Improve Accessibility and Aesthetics at the American Legion ($486,000): Enhance a community mainstay by improving accessibility to allow more visitors to utilize the site and participate in local programs.

Enhance a community mainstay by improving accessibility to allow more visitors to utilize the site and participate in local programs. Establish the Bath YMCA and Waterman Arts Center at the Historic Dana Lyon School ($220,000): Promote healthy recreation opportunities by installing permanent fixtures in the bathroom and changing room of the YMCA, and permanent wall showcases and gallery lighting in the Waterman Arts Center.

Promote healthy recreation opportunities by installing permanent fixtures in the bathroom and changing room of the YMCA, and permanent wall showcases and gallery lighting in the Waterman Arts Center. Modernize Upper Floor Apartments and Façade at 25–27 Liberty Street ($186,000): Revitalize a historic building by preserving the integrity and beauty of the exterior while incorporating modern upgrades throughout the building.

Village of Dryden

Dryden is an ideal place for young families to grow and for older generations to age. Home to just over 2,000 residents, Dryden has developed over time as a small bedroom community to the nearby cities and universities and as a highly traveled and visited community. With median home values and rents that are affordable to all, Dryden’s parks, tree-lined sidewalks, and friendly neighborhoods make it a desirable small community to live in. Dryden seeks to reinvest in its historic downtown by continuing to support an attractive and inviting Main Street with a robust mix of shopping, dining, and residential spaces. The Village will foster a welcoming and walkable downtown community where current and future residents can live a sustainable lifestyle in friendly neighborhoods with convenient access to goods and services.

The 7 Dryden NY Forward projects, totaling $4.5 million, include:



Update a Vacant Mixed-Use Building at 12–14 West Main Street ($644,000): Reactivate a vacant building at 12–14 West Main Street by updating the façade, reconfiguring and renovating residential units, and adding green space.

Reactivate a vacant building at 12–14 West Main Street by updating the façade, reconfiguring and renovating residential units, and adding green space. Improve Montgomery Park and Offer More Amenities ($674,000): Upgrade Montgomery Park with a new splash pad, seating areas, public restrooms and landscaping improvements.

Upgrade Montgomery Park with a new splash pad, seating areas, public restrooms and landscaping improvements. Redevelop a Vacant Building at 37–39 Elm Street into a Mixed-Use Development ($1,017,000): Convert a vacant building at 37–39 Elm Street into a mixed-use building featuring light industrial, commercial, or office spaces and renovate the building exterior to make it more attractive and consistent with community character.

Convert a vacant building at 37–39 Elm Street into a mixed-use building featuring light industrial, commercial, or office spaces and renovate the building exterior to make it more attractive and consistent with community character. Develop a Small Project Fund to Support Local Businesses ($529,000): Establish a Small Project Fund to support local businesses with improvements to building façades, interiors and purchasing of permanent equipment.

Establish a Small Project Fund to support local businesses with improvements to building façades, interiors and purchasing of permanent equipment. Enhance 16–20 West Main Street to Create New Residential and Commercial Spaces ($293,000): Renovate the façade, front entrance, and roof; construct a new parking lot and structure for events; and add decks to the rear of the building at 16–20 West Main Street.

Renovate the façade, front entrance, and roof; construct a new parking lot and structure for events; and add decks to the rear of the building at 16–20 West Main Street. Re-imagine the Former Dryden Church as the Dryden Center for the Community ($887,000): Modernize the Former Dryden Church interior and equipment to convert it into a hub for arts and community events.

Modernize the Former Dryden Church interior and equipment to convert it into a hub for arts and community events. Establish New Commercial Space and Renovate Apartments at 19–21 West Main Street ($456,000): Add a new commercial storefront, improve the building’s energy efficiency, and upgrade the existing second-floor apartments at 19–21 West Main Street.

To receive funding from either the DRI or NY Forward program, localities must be certified under Governor Hochul's Pro-Housing Communities Program, which recognizes and rewards municipalities actively working to unlock their housing potential and encourages others to follow suit. After becoming certified, localities have exclusive access to up to $750 million in discretionary State funding, including DRI and NY Forward. Since the launch of the Pro-Housing Communities Program, funds awarded to Pro-Housing Communities throughout the state have supported up to 20,000 more homes. To date, more than 410 communities across New York have been certified, including the City of Binghamton, the Village of Bath and the Village of Dryden.

Many of the projects funded through the DRI and NY Forward support Governor Hochul’s affordability agenda. The DRI has invested in the creation of more than 5,000 units of housing — more than 2,000 of which (40 percent) are affordable or workforce housing. The programs committed $9 million to 12 projects that provide affordable or free childcare and childcare worker training. The DRI and NY Forward have also invested in the creation of public parks, public art — such as murals and sculptures — and art, music and cultural venues that provide free outdoor recreation and entertainment opportunities.

New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “Across the Southern Tier, these projects in Binghamton, Bath and Dryden reflect the power of local vision and collaboration to reimagine downtowns as vibrant, inclusive and economically resilient places. Through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward, we are investing in housing, small businesses, and public spaces that strengthen local economies and improve quality of life. We are proud to partner with these Southern Tier communities as they bring these transformative projects to life.”

Empire State Development President, CEO, and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “New York’s continued investment in these two programs will build on the historic and cultural assets in Binghamton, Bath and Dryden with strategic projects that will invigorate both local and regional economies. By supporting housing and small business growth, and reimagining arts and outdoor spaces, we are creating new opportunities in these communities throughout the Southern Tier.”

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward, HCR is partnering with communities across the Southern Tier to transform locally driven visions into investments that strengthen neighborhoods, expand housing opportunities and support long-term economic growth. The $19 million awarded to Binghamton, Bath and Dryden will help create vibrant, walkable downtowns with new housing, revitalized commercial corridors, improved public spaces and expanded opportunities for small businesses, arts and community programming. By linking these investments to the Pro-Housing Communities Program, we are ensuring that revitalization efforts also advance housing supply and affordability. Together, these projects will help create stronger, more connected communities where residents, businesses and visitors can thrive for generations to come.”

Southern Tier Regional Economic Development Council Co-Chairs Dr. Mary Bonderoff and Judy McKinney-Cherry said, "We are proud of the unmatched talent, infrastructure and outdoor beauty that draw people to live, work and innovate in the Southern Tier. Through Governor Hochul's leadership, the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward programs are helping our communities continue to build on those unique qualities. These strategic projects will invigorate the city centers of Binghamton, Bath and Dryden and ensure that housing, entrepreneurship and economic opportunity are plentiful throughout the region, both now and for future generations.”

State Senator Lea Webb said, “Congratulations to the City of Binghamton and the Town of Dryden for being awarded in this recent round of Downtown Revitalization Initiative and NY Forward funding. The City of Binghamton was selected to receive $10 million through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative to transform the Clinton Street corridor and create more critically needed housing. For NY Forward, the Town of Dryden received $4.5 million to upgrade vacant buildings, creating new community gathering places and space for new businesses. I am appreciative of this investment from the state in our Southern Tier communities and I look forward to these projects coming to fruition.”

Assemblymember Donna Lupardo said, “I’m really impressed with the range of projects the City of Binghamton has come up with for the Clinton Street Business District. Together they represent a transformational vision that is also achievable. I can’t wait to see this iconic Binghamton street continue to spring back to life. Congratulations also to the Villages of Bath and Dryden for equally impressive plans.”

Assemblymember Pamela J. Hunter said, “These investments will help strengthen downtowns across the Southern Tier by supporting small businesses, expanding housing opportunities, improving public spaces, and creating communities where families and local economies can thrive. I’m proud to support initiatives that bring new energy and long-term opportunity to neighborhoods throughout New York State.”

Assemblymember Anna Kelles said, “I was thrilled to learn of these projects and excited for all the creative and thoughtful initiatives the Village of Dryden is investing in with this NY Forward Grant award. These much-needed funds will play a key role in revitalizing the village’s original business section on West Main Street, an area rich with history. By restoring and enhancing this district, the grant will not only preserve the village’s heritage, but also foster economic growth by attracting new businesses and visitors to support a vibrant walkable downtown. Additionally, these improvements will foster a strong pedestrian-friendly hub, encouraging community engagement and making Dryden an even more welcoming place to live, work and explore. I want to thank Governor Hochul and the Regional Economic Development Council for committing to our growth and helping build our communities.”

City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham said, "Four years ago, when I walked the streets of the Clinton Street neighborhood, I saw a community brimming with potential. Today, that potential becomes reality. These DRI-funded projects represent exactly what we set out to do: bring new housing, vibrant storefronts and a renewed sense of pride to one of Binghamton’s most historic and walkable corridors. I’m grateful to Governor Hochul for investing in our community’s vision and visiting Clinton Street a short time ago to see the revitalization first hand. I’m proud that the fabric of Clinton Street — the longtime residents, the business owners, the families who built their lives here — will see what we always knew: Their neighborhood’s time has come.”

Village of Dryden Mayor Mike Murphy said, “Fantastic news! The village is finally moving forward with the revitalization of West Main Street, where many of the buildings date back to the 1800s and early 1900s. This revitalization will breathe new life into the entire village and help spark an exciting period of economic growth and community renewal. The NY Forward Grant is an amazing program, and we are grateful to everyone who worked so hard to secure this opportunity. Thank you to all the villagers, community leaders, and businesses who submitted applications and helped make this vision a reality. The future of our village is looking brighter than ever.”

Village of Bath Mayor Mike Sweet said, “I would like to take this opportunity to extend my gratitude to New York State for making it possible to bring real, positive change to the Village of Bath. I am especially grateful for the dedication shown by the committee members, who invested countless hours into making these projects a reality. Congratulations to all the recipients—your hard work has truly paid off. Together, we have the power to make Bath an even better place to live, visit, and raise a family.”

About the Downtown Revitalization Initiative

The Downtown Revitalization Initiative was created in 2016 to accelerate and expand the revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods in all ten regions of the state to serve as centers of activity and catalysts for investment. Led by the Department of State with assistance from Empire State Development, Homes and Community Renewal and NYSERDA, the DRI represents an unprecedented and innovative "plan-then-act" strategy that couples strategic planning with immediate implementation and results in compact, walkable downtowns that are a key ingredient to helping New York State rebuild its economy from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to achieving the State's bold climate goals by promoting the use of public transit and reducing dependence on private vehicles. Through nine rounds, the DRI will have awarded a total of $1 billion to 101 communities across every region of the State.

About the NY Forward Program

First announced as part of the 2022 Budget, Governor Hochul created the NY Forward program to build on the momentum created by the DRI. The program works in concert with the DRI to accelerate and expand the revitalization of smaller and rural downtowns throughout the State so that all communities can benefit from the State’s revitalization efforts, regardless of size, character, needs and challenges.

NY Forward communities are supported by a professional planning consultant and team of State agency experts led by DOS to develop a Strategic Investment Plan that includes a slate of transformative, complementary and readily implementable projects. NY Forward projects are appropriately scaled to the size of each community; projects may include building renovation and redevelopment, new construction or creation of new or improved public spaces and other projects that enhance specific cultural and historical qualities that define and distinguish the small-town charm that defines these municipalities. Through four rounds, the NY Forward program will have awarded a total of $400 million to 77 communities across every region of the State. The Governor has proposed another $100 million for the program in her 2026-2027 Executive Budget.