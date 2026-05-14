Governor Kathy Hochul, with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, today elevated Nassau and Suffolk counties from Drought Watch to Drought Warning due to a shortage of rainfall and declining levels of streamflow and groundwater. The action was taken after consulting with the State Drought Management Task Force and federal partner agencies. New York State is encouraging residents in affected counties to conserve water whenever possible.

“Monitoring drought conditions to protect Long Island’s aquifer is critically important to ensuring the health and economic well-being of communities across Nassau and Suffolk,” Governor Hochul said. “We ask all Long Islanders to take simple, voluntary steps to conserve water in homes and businesses to help us protect the water supply.”

A warning is the second of four levels of State drought advisories, which are watch, warning, emergency and disaster. There are no mandatory restrictions under a drought warning. Under a drought warning, voluntary water conservation is intensified, and public water supplies and industries are advised to update and implement local drought contingency plans. Local agencies make plans in case of emergency declaration. New York State encourages ongoing water conservation to ensure adequate supply for all emergency uses.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “Dry conditions and below-normal precipitation on Long Island have prompted DEC to follow Governor Hochul’s directive to take precautionary actions and issue a drought warning in Nassau and Suffolk counties. DEC experts continue to monitor conditions and coordinate closely with the State Drought Management Task Force. We are encouraging all Long Islanders to practice water conservation to protect the region’s valuable sole source aquifer water supply.”

Observed precipitation deficits across Long Island are 4 inches over the past three months and 9 inches over the past six months. Stream flows and groundwater levels are declining in certain areas and the near-term forecast suggests a minimal likelihood of significant relief from the dry conditions. The upcoming forecast for Long Island is 0.5-0.6 inches of precipitation through next Thursday. The 6-14 day outlook shows an equal chance of wet, normal and dry conditions with warm temperatures being more likely than usual. Average May precipitation for the Islip National Weather Service site on Long Island is 3.3 inches. The total of month-to-date observed and 7-day forecast precipitation would trend towards a monthly deficit for May of 1.0-1.5 inches. This follows an April deficit of 1.9 inches.

To protect water resources, New Yorkers are encouraged to voluntarily reduce outdoor water use. Property owners in Nassau and Suffolk counties, particularly those dependent on private groundwater wells, are encouraged to help prevent worsening conditions during the coming weeks by following tips to reduce water use whenever possible.

For water saving tips, visit DEC's Water Use and Conservation webpage. For more information about drought in New York, visit DEC’s website.

State Drought Index

In New York, drought status determinations are based on a State Drought Index that uses New York State-specific attributes, so it may differ from national drought assessments. In addition, local conditions may vary, so some areas of the state may make their own determinations of drought stage using locally focused criteria. DEC supports efforts by local governments and other stakeholders to undertake water conservation measures based on specific circumstances.

Drought Preparedness

Certain sectors have the potential to be impacted by drought conditions, including water supply, agriculture, ecosystems, navigation and transportation, energy and manufacturing, and planning and preparedness.

Drought preparedness includes monitoring and evaluation of climatology and conditions for early awareness of a potential drought and the implementation of short- and long-term options for programs and projects to minimize drought impacts. DEC and the U.S. Geological Survey are partners in evaluating hydrologic conditions across New York State.

The State’s Drought Management Task Force monitors drought conditions, communicates information, and coordinates with affected communities. The Task Force is governed by the State Drought Management Coordination Annex, which focuses on research, monitoring and possible legislative actions to help prevent and mitigate impacts from droughts. Task Force members include DEC, New York State Office of Emergency Management, Department of Health, Department of Agriculture and Markets, Canal Authority, Thruway Authority, and New York Power Authority. With this coordinated preparedness and response effort, the impact of drought conditions on communities and commerce can be reduced.

Know Your Water

The public can contact their local water system for information about drought preparedness, impacts, and response notices and activities. Additional tips for the public on water conservation can also be found in each water systems Annual Water Quality Report (AWQR).

Water system contact information and AWQR can be accessed using the Know Your NY Water website or water systems own websites.

Wildfire Prevention

Fire departments should check that their sources have adequate supply and that the intakes for dry hydrants are sufficiently submerged.

Residents should check with their local authorities to see if a burn ban is in place before lighting any fires and ensure that any potential fire sources, including campfires and cigarettes, are fully extinguished.

Support for Farmers

It is recommended that on-farm water supplies are monitored regularly, and concerns are communicated with county emergency management and local Soil and Water Conservation Districts. The Cornell Cooperative Extension Disaster Education Network and the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets offer additional resources and local support.

Private Water Well Assistance

For assistance with water wells that may be affected by drought:

Report a dry water well using the Dry Water Well Reporting Form.

Contact a registered water well contractor to discuss appropriate options for individual needs.

Check that the well is dry due to drought and no other issues. Sometimes the solution is quite simple, like a broken valve or electrical issue. The only way to definitively tell if a well is dry is to measure the water level in the well.

Conserve water year-round to help prevent the effects of drought on water wells.

Consider adding a water storage tank to help get through dry periods.

Clean or redevelop existing wells.

Deepen existing wells or drill a new well. If drilling a new well, properly decommission the old well to protect groundwater quality.

For more information and resources about drought, visit DEC’s website.

Water Conservation Tips

To protect water resources, water users are encouraged to voluntarily reduce outdoor water use and follow these tips:

Water lawns only when necessary, choose watering methods that avoid waste and water in the evening to reduce evaporation and maximize soil hydration;

Reuse water collected in rain barrels, dehumidifiers or air conditioners to water plants;

Raise lawn mower cutting heights. Longer grass is healthier with stronger roots and needs less water;

Use a broom, not a hose, to clean driveways and sidewalks;

Fix leaking pipes, hoses, and faucets;

Wash only full loads of dishes and laundry;

Take shorter showers or fill the bathtub partly;

Install water saving plumbing fixtures;

Don’t run the tap to make water hot or cold; and

Wash cars less frequently.

For more water saving tips, visit DEC's Water Use & Conservation webpage. For more information about drought in New York, visit DEC’s website.