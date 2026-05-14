Governor Mills Statement on Remarks from the Vice President

Governor Janet Mills today issued the following statement in response to remarks by the Vice President today in Bangor:

“The remarks by the Vice President today are nothing but a weak attempt to distract from the Trump Administration’s failing agenda, endless war in Iran, and failure to control crushing costs — including sky high gas prices — that Maine families and businesses are struggling with every day. Maine people deserved to hear about how the Trump Administration is making their lives better by lowering costs, improving health care, building housing, and fixing child care — but we got none of that because the President and Vice President don’t actually care about these issues or the hardships they are causing our state and people.

As District Attorney, Attorney General, and as Governor, I have always cracked down on fraud -- often by working hand-in-hand with the Federal government.

Whenever we identify credible allegations of fraud, they are referred to the Attorney General, who works in partnership with Federal law enforcement. We often coordinate with the Federal government to ensure the integrity of criminal investigations, which can last for months or even years. My Administration has implemented license requirements for many Medicaid service providers, some for the first time ever, to hold them to high standards of care and accountability. And when the Federal government requested more information about how we address fraud, as the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services did earlier this year, we provided a comprehensive and thorough response.

We will wait to hear, along with the rest of America, how this Administration will end this war, repair the economy, and ensure that every American has affordable health care.”