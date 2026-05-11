Governor Mills Mourns Passing of the Honorable Gerald Talbot

Governor Janet Mills tonight issued the following statement on the passing of former Maine lawmaker and civil rights leader Gerald Talbot:

“I am deeply saddened at the passing of the legendary Gerald Talbot, Maine’s most storied champion for civil rights. I was privileged to know Gerry as a lawmaker, as a history maker, and as a great Mainer. But, more than that, it was his humility, his civility and his ever present smile which made you feel you were the only one in the room and which exuded joy in all endeavors. Over the last 60 years, as the leader of the NAACP in Maine and as our state’s first Black legislator, Gerry was a passionate advocate for equality and justice. His leadership led to historic and lasting achievements in state law, in particular landmark legislation to fight housing discrimination, and his courage, compassion, and determination in the cause of human rights has improved the lives of countless people. Gerry is not only a figure of history but its protector as well, as his tireless work to preserve and teach Black history in Maine will be valued and cherished for generations to come. Gerry’s remarkable legacy continues with his family, especially Senator Rachel Talbot Ross and Portland City Councilor Regina Phillips, who embody their father’s dedication and passion through their work for the people of Maine. I offer my deepest condolences to his wife, Anita, his family and friends, and to all people Gerry Talbot inspired during his extraordinary life.”