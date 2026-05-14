Snapper Season Opens Next Week; AL Creel Certified

By DAVID RAINER, Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources

Anglers who fish in Alabama waters will gain more access to the state’s iconic reef fish, the American red snapper, starting the Friday before Memorial Day. Instead of incorporating weekend openings for part of the red snapper season, the 2026 season for private recreation anglers and state-licensed charter boats will be open seven days a week, starting May 22.

The season will remain open until the NOAA Fisheries allocation of 664,552 pounds is projected to be met or December 31, 2026, whichever comes first.

“Under state management we have the ability to adapt our red snapper season to meet the needs of anglers who fish in Alabama,” said Chris Blankenship, Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR). “With the season open 7 days a week, it will give our private anglers and state licensed charter boats more flexibility when planning their fishing trips so they can fish when the weather and sea conditions are favorable. We are excited to provide more opportunities to catch red snapper this year and anticipate another successful season.”

Charter boats that are federally permitted are regulated by NOAA Fisheries and follow federal guidelines. The season for federally permitted for-hire reef fish vessels will open at 12:01 a.m., local time, on June 1, 2026, and will close at 12:01 a.m., local time, October 26, 2026.

Kevin Anson, ADCNR’s Marine Resources Division (MRD) Director, said the estimated harvest for private recreational anglers and state-licensed charter boats was 623,029 pounds of red snapper in 2025, about 40,000 pounds below the season allocation. MRD monitors the reef fish harvest through Snapper Check, a mandatory reporting system for red snapper, greater amberjack and gray triggerfish.

The University of South Alabama (USA) will conduct the phone survey for the first time this year. Select anglers started receiving the calls from USA in January 2026. Anglers selected to participate in the phone survey will see the call listed as coming from AL FISH SURVEY. Anglers receiving the AL Creel survey by email will see the “University of South Alabama” in the from field of the email.

During the 2025 red snapper season, MRD projected the allocation would not be met and opened the season seven days a week September 1 through the end of 2025.

“That was good in respect that we tried to give anglers as much opportunity without changing the size limit or bag limit by opening up to seven days a week so we could try to reach our quota,” Anson said. “We had a good run near the end of the year when we had good weather. All in all, I felt like it was a good season.”

Since state management of red snapper season went into effect on a temporary basis in 2018 (permanent in 2020), MRD has been able to provide anglers with much improved access to the fish. Under federal management, the red snapper season was as short as only three days, which prompted a rush for anglers to get on the water no matter the weather or sea conditions.

“Every year that we have been operating under state management and moved away from the federal management and the very short federal seasons, the derby mentality appears to have slowly disappeared and faded from people’s memories,” Anson said. “Now, when snapper season opens, I think most people think it will be open as long as most people would like it to be open. For snapper season to be open the time of year they like to go fishing, when it’s warm and the winds aren’t so bad, I believe a lot of anglers are happy with state management and how the seasons have been managed here lately.”