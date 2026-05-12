Phase One of Kowaliga Public Boat Ramp Renovation Completed

The Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) announces that phase one of a nearly $1.8 million renovation to the Kowaliga Public Boat Ramp on Lake Martin in Elmore County has been completed. The boat ramp is located just off State Route 63 approximately 11 miles south of Wind Creek State Park.

Phase one of the project included the addition of a new launching slab; a parking area expansion with 86 truck/trailer spots and seven car-only spots; and new turn lanes on State Route 63 that improve traffic flow in and out of the facility. Phase two will take place during 2026 and includes a new large access pier for the new launching slab and other potential site improvements. When the project is complete, the facility will be fully Americans with Disability Act (ADA) accessible.

“Improving access to boating and fishing has been a priority for us in recent years,” said Chris Blankenship, ADCNR Commissioner. “Lake Martin is one of our state’s greatest resources, and we are excited to announce the completion of these renovations. The Kowaliga Public Boat Ramp was already an important access spot on the lake. These upgrades will improve the experience for boaters and anglers who visit Lake Martin and for the local community by easing traffic congestion near the ramp during busy times on the lake.”

The Kowaliga Public Boat Ramp improvement project was completed through a partnership between ADCNR, the Elmore County Commission, Elmore County Economic Development Authority (ECEDA) and Russell Lands. Funding for the project was provided through the Sport Fish Restoration Program, which is supported through excise taxes on the sale of outboard motor fuel, fishing equipment and the sale of Alabama fishing licenses; and Innovate Alabama, a statewide public-private partnership focused on entrepreneurship, technology and innovation with a mission to help businesses grow roots in Alabama. Additionally, the Elmore County Commission provided $500,000 for the project and Russell Lands donated the property for the parking lot expansion.

Elmore County Commission Chairman Bart Mercer praised the partnerships that made this project possible.

“Our County Commission realized years ago that projects similar to the work that we have collectively accomplished at the Kowaliga Boat Ramp are something the citizens want to see,” said Chairman Mercer. “The balance between providing core services and quality of life improvements is definitely a balance, but without partners like ADCNR, ALDOT (Alabama Department of Transportation), Russell Lands, AWF (Alabama Wildlife Federation), ECEDA, our utility partners and contractors we couldn’t make projects like this come to fruition.”

ECEDA Chairman Art Faulkner echoed Chairmen Mercer’s emphasis on the importance of public-private partnerships in improving the quality of life for Alabamians through increased access to outdoor recreation.

“Our board has been excited to assist in the expansion and development of the Kowaliga Public Boat Ramp,” Chairman Faulkner said. “Coordinating the project with all involved continues to emphasize that progress comes through relationships and leveraging resources. If you do that, our citizens see the greatest outcomes.”

Brad Davis, who represents the Lake Martin area on the Elmore County Commission, said the land donation from Russell Lands was crucial in pushing the project forward.

“We are thankful for Russell Lands and their desire to help make the expansion of the parking and ramp space happen through their property donation,” said County Commissioner Davis. “That aspect was key to the work that ADCNR and the County could coordinate and fund. I’m looking forward to the next phase of improvements that ADCNR is finalizing so the water access portion of the project can be completed.”

Vice President and General Counsel for Russell Lands Steve Forehand said providing safer access to the facility was a motivating factor for their land donation to the project.

“Russell Lands is proud to have been a partner in this much needed project to improve access to Lake Martin,” Forehand said. “Our interest actually started with a comment from Ben Russell when we rode by the ramp on a busy holiday weekend and saw trucks and trailers lined up on Highway 63. He said we should donate some land to expand the ramp so people could have safer access. We are grateful to the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the Elmore County Commission for their participation in turning this idea into a reality.”

The Kowaliga Public Boat Ramp is free to use and is open to the public 7 days a week year-round. For more information about this and other public boating and fishing access areas provided by ADCNR, visit www.outdooralabama.com/freshwater-boating-access or call the Fisheries Section of ADCNR’s Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division at (334) 242-3471.

ADCNR promotes wise stewardship, management and enjoyment of Alabama’s natural resources through four divisions: Marine Resources, State Lands, State Parks, and Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries. Learn more at www.outdooralabama.com.

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