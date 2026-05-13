Rhode Island Retailers Reminded About Kratom Requirements

RHODE ISLAND, May 13 - The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is reminding retailers that it is illegal to possess or sell kratom or kratom products in Rhode Island without a license from RIDOH. Licenses are also required for the distribution, manufacture, and importing of kratom into Rhode Island.

This notice to retailers comes after RIDOH inspectors removed six containers of kratom products from Smoke Land, in West Warwick, last week. This site does not hold a license to sell kratom the products had not been evaluated for safety and to ensure that they meet Rhode Island requirements. Individuals?or businesses that sell or convey kratom without a license can be fined by RIDOH.

Kratom is a product from the leaves of a plant that contain two major psychoactive ingredients (mitragynine and 7-hydroxymytragynine). Some people have used kratom to self-treat various conditions. However, kratom is not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat any medical condition. There are currently no FDA-approved prescription or over-the-counter kratom products in the United States.

As of April 1, 2026, licenses are required to sell, manufacture, distribute, or import Kratom in Rhode Island. Additionally, products cannot be sold to people younger than 21 years old, products must be kept behind sales counters and only accessible to store employees, and products must meet certain labeling and packaging requirements.

Per R.I. Gen. Laws § 21-28.12-3, kratom and kratom products containing synthetic alkaloids are prohibited in Rhode Island. In addition, kratom products sold in Rhode Island may not contain:

- More than 150 mg of mitragynine per serving;

- More than 0.5 mg of 7-hydroxymitragynine per gram; or

- More than 1 mg of 7-hydroxymitragynine per serving.

All kratom or kratom products held for sale or distribution within this state in violation of the requirements of the Rhode Island Kratom Act are declared contraband goods and may be seized by the Department or the Department's authorized representatives.

RIDOH has worked, and is continuing to work, to educate businesses about these requirements.

More information about Kratom can be found online: https://health.ri.gov/licensing/kratom-licensing?language=kh