Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore, Rhode Island 250 Commission Announce Schedule of Declaration of Independence Displays

PROVIDENCE, RI – Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore and the Rhode Island 250 Commission today announced the schedule of in-person Declaration of Independence viewings throughout Rhode Island in recognition of America's semiquincentennial.

"As one of the original thirteen colonies, Rhode Island is fortunate to have three remarkable copies of the Declaration of Independence – and as Rhode Islanders, we all have a right to see our history up close and in person," said Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore. "I'm so appreciative of the hard work of the State Archives, the Rhode Island State Police, and our local partners to make these opportunities available to communities throughout our state."

One of Rhode Island's copies of the Declaration of Independence will be available for public viewing at the following locations:

June 3, 2026 (5 – 7 p.m.): Ponaganset High School (137 Anan Wade Road, North Scituate) June 6, 2026 (12 – 2 p.m.): East Greenwich Town Hall (125 Main Street, East Greenwich) June 20, 2026 (10 a.m. – 12 p.m.): South Kingstown Public Library – Kingston Free (2605 Kingstown Road, South Kingstown, RI) June 27, 2026 (1 – 3 p.m.): West Greenwich Town Hall (280 Victory Highway, West Greenwich) July 1, 2026 (2– 4 p.m.): Bristol Historical & Preservation Society (48 Court Street, Bristol) July 4, 2026 (1 – 3 p.m.): Rhode Island State House (82 Smith Street, Providence)* July 8, 2026 (10 a.m. – 12 p.m.): Newport Historical Society (82 Touro Street, Newport) July 12, 2026 (1 – 3 p.m.): Audrain Auto Museum (222 Bellevue Avenue, Newport)

*The July 4, 2026 viewing at the Rhode Island State House will feature all three of Rhode Island's copies of the Declaration of Independence as part of the RI250 Independence Day event.

To learn more about these events, as well as other RI250 events taking place throughout the state, visit rhodeisland250.org.

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