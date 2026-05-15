NILENT Slated as NIL Education Partner for AthleteCon 2026 Convention

NILENT X AthleteCon 2026 Educational Partner

AthleteCon partners with NIL education leader NILENT for athletic director roundtable and brand engagement opportunities for college athlete influencers.

NILENT's unique approach to NIL education makes them a perfect partner to foster meaningful conversations with athletic directors and expanding upon our mission of advocacy for college athletes.” — Sam Green, Founder, AthleteCon

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AthleteCon announced a partnership with NILENT as the NIL Educational Partner for the AthleteCon 2026, the leading college athlete influencer and brand engagement convention. NILENT will be participating in an educational roundtable for college athletic directors as well as providing opportunities for brand engagement and philanthropic campaigns through strategic partners including GoFundMe, Gameplan Skincare, Black Label Supplements, and Battle Bars, among others.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to showcase our platform and highlight the meaningful educational content we provide college athletes as a trusted university partner,” enthused NILENT co-founder Steven Simmons. “Sam and the AthleteCon team have built the ‘must attend’ industry event which brings together athletic directors, athlete content creators, and key brand partners which reflects NILENT’s mission of athlete advocacy and education.”

NILENT is the only gamified digital NIL platform which rewards athletes for getting meaningful, real-life education focused on four core learning pillars: financial literacy, mental health well-being, brand building, and career transition. NILENT was recently endorsed by BOSCA (Business of Small College Athletics) as a much-needed education partner for their affiliated university partners. NILENT is committed to elevating the playing field for all athletes, in all sports, at all universities.

"This partnership is all about creating opportunities, building leaders, and helping athletes maximize their future on and off the field," exclaimed Sam Green, Founder, AthleteCon. "NILENT's unique approach to NIL education makes them a perfect partner to foster meaningful conversations with athletic directors while expanding upon our respective mission of advocacy for college athletes."

AthleteCon 2026 is being held at the Sahara Hotel in Las Vegas from June 3-5. It is the premier NIL convention that blends on the spot brand engagement opportunities for brands interested in working with prominent college athlete creators while hosting critical educational roundtables for athletic directors, all in an intimate and accessible setting.

To learn more about NILENT, visit www.nilent.org

To learn more about AthleteCon, visit their official website at athletecon.io.

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