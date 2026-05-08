NILENT Endorsed as 2026 BOSCA Convention Education Partner

NILENT BOSCA Partnership

BOSCA partners with trusted NIL education leader NILENT for key educational content and opportunities for athletic administrators at BOSCA 26 conference.

“NILENT is providing growth and educational opportunities for student-athletes in a unique and meaningful way, and I have no doubt that they will be well-received by our convention attendees” — Jim Abbott, Founder, BOSCA

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BOSCA announced today a partnership with NILENT in conjunction with the 2026 BOSCA Convention, strengthening professional development and networking opportunities for athletic administrators across NCAA Division III, NAIA, NCAA Division II, and two-year colleges and universities.

“I’m very happy to have NILENT on board as a convention partner this year,” said BOSCA Founder Jim Abbott. “NILENT is providing growth and educational opportunities for student-athletes in a unique and meaningful way, and I have no doubt that they will be well-received by our convention attendees.”

NILENT is the only gamified digital NIL platform that rewards athletes for getting meaningful education focused on four core learning pillars: financial literacy, mental health well-being, brand building, and career transition. As true advocates for the athletes and the universities which support them, NILENT is committed to elevating the playing field for all athletes in all sports, at all universities.

"We are incredibly honored to receive support and trust from the BOSCA team,” enthused Pete Hassen, Co-Founder and CEO of NILENT. “Our mission is reaching the athletes in a manner they are accustomed to, and providing real world, applicable education which will help them for the four years they are in college and the forty years thereafter.”

The 2026 BOSCA Convention will be held July 12–14, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. The event features a comprehensive schedule of presentations and breakout sessions led by small college athletic administrators. BOSCA is the only organization focused solely on NCAA Division II, Division III, NAIA, and two-year college administrators, providing relevant in-person and virtual training programs throughout the year.

To learn more about NILENT, visit www.nilent.org

To learn more about BOSCA, visit their official website at smallcollegeathletics.com.

For more information about the convention, visit smallcollegeathletics.com.

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