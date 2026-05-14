High Integrity Management Signs NFL Prospect Bryan McCoy Jr.

Elite Oklahoma State Linebacker Brings Leadership, Toughness and High Football IQ to High Integrity Management Roster

I wanted a team that believes in accountability, honesty and hard work. High Integrity Management represents who I am as a player and as a man. I’m ready for the next chapter and ready to prove myself” — Bryan McCoy Jr.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- High Integrity Management proudly announces the signing of standout linebacker Bryan McCoy Jr., an NFL prospect whose combination of production, leadership, toughness and character has positioned him as one of the most intriguing defensive talents in the 2026 class.A Chicago native who most recently starred at Oklahoma State University, McCoy Jr. has built a reputation as a relentless competitor, dependable teammate and student of the game. Across 45 collegiate games, he compiled 310 combined tackles, 139 solo tackles, nine tackles for loss, one sack, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one touchdown.McCoy Jr. was also recognized nationally with an 88.4 PFF grade, ranking among the top tacklers in the country, and earned a nomination to the prestigious Butkus Award Top 50 Watch List.Known for his violent hands, ability to move through traffic, close-quarter tackling and elite football instincts, McCoy Jr. believes mental toughness and integrity separate good players from great ones.“Bryan is exactly the type of athlete and person we represent,” said Willie Fowler, Founder of High Integrity Management. “He is tough, coachable, accountable and built for the next level. His tape speaks for itself, but what truly stands out is his mindset, leadership and commitment to doing things the right way. We are excited to help guide his NFL journey.”McCoy Jr. said partnering with High Integrity Management was a natural fit.“Integrity means everything to me,” said McCoy Jr. “I wanted a team that believes in accountability, honesty and hard work. High Integrity Management represents who I am as a player and as a man. I’m ready for the next chapter and ready to prove myself.”McCoy Jr. trained extensively throughout the pre-draft process with a focus on explosive movement, position skill work, film study and strength development. He credits his journey through multiple programs, including Akron and Oklahoma State, for building the resilience and adaptability NFL teams value.With the signing of McCoy Jr., High Integrity Management continues to strengthen its reputation for representing high-character athletes prepared to succeed on and off the field.About High Integrity Management, LLCHigh Integrity Management, LLC is a sports representation agency dedicated to guiding elite football talent through every stage of their professional journey with integrity, discipline and purpose. Founded by Dr. Willie Earl Fowler, the firm combines strategic athlete advocacy and a thorough understanding of the NFL Collective Bargaining Contract, its governing Rules and Procedures and how it will impact their success on and off the field. High Integrity Management is committed to developing not just NFL prospects—but leaders built for long-term impact.

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