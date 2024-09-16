Coverage Opportunity: Medal of Honor Recipient to Kick Off the 2024 Global Security Forum

Medal of Honor Recipient Florent Groberg to Kick Off the 2024 Global Security Forum: Power Plays

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medal of Honor Recipient Florent Groberg to Kick Off the 2024 Global Security Forum: Power Plays. The world's top security minds converge in Hartford this fall for game-changing discussions.Get ready for an electrifying event! The 2024 Global Security Forum: Power Plays, hosted by the World Affairs Council of Connecticut, is set to bring the most powerful leaders and sharpest minds in global security to Hartford on September 19 and 20, 2024.This year’s forum is all about who’s got the power – and who’s making the plays. As nations and global power players scramble to form strategic alliances, only those on the winning side will shape the future. GSF 2024 is the ultimate stage for cutting-edge conversations about critical issues, alliances and moves shaping the global security landscape.This is your chance to engage with world-class experts, learn firsthand about global power shifts and stay ahead of the curve. Don’t miss out – secure your spot now at www.gsf2024.com Event Highlights:VIP Opening ReceptionThursday, September 19 | 6-8 pm at The Capital Grille, HartfordSpecial guest: Medal of Honor recipient Capt. Florent GrobergTickets:VIP Reception only: $100VIP Reception + GSF Day Pass: $300Global Security ForumFriday, September 20 | 8:30 am-3:30 pm at Goodwin University, East HartfordIn-person, bundle and virtual tickets available!Special pricing for students, military, law enforcement and partner members.Tickets: GSF Day Pass: $175Students: No chargeCheck out the full agenda at www.gsf2024.com/agenda Prepare to be inspired by global security heavyweights, from Medal of Honor recipients to international military leaders and strategic thinkers shaping the future of security. Unmissable speakers include:John Podesta – U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate (Virtual)Capt. Florent Groberg – Medal of Honor recipient (VIP Reception Exclusive)Amb. Kurt Volker – Former U.S. Ambassador to NATOADM Kevin Lunday – Vice Commandant, U.S. Coast GuardHon. Sherri Goodman – Leading expert in climate and securityLTG Robert Ashley (Ret.) – Former Director, Defense Intelligence AgencyAmb. Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley, Former President, Middle East Policy Council...and many more global security powerhouses.Why GSF 2024 Matters:In a world where alliances are shifting and power is in play, GSF 2024 gives you a front-row seat to the strategies and decisions that will define our future. From disruptive partnerships to cutting-edge security strategies, you’ll be in the room where it happens, learning from the best.Sponsors & Partners:Pratt & WhitneyGeneral Dynamics Information TechnologyKPMGBarnesWebster BankTrinity College of Urban & Global StudiesRobinson + ColeDAVISIntelligenceMark & Linda CaplanDonna CollinsAlex & Jane CorlStudent Sponsors:Liberty BankJames & Jacqueline ConnorNaval Academy Sponsor: John SchuylerThis forum is brought to you in collaboration with the Connecticut National Guard, Women of Color Advancing Peace & Security, Military Officers Association of America and World Affairs Councils nationwide.Press Pass:We’re opening our doors to the media – all press is welcome! For credentials, contact us at mctorrey@ctwac.org.Be part of the conversation that shapes the future. Secure your spot at www.gsf2024.com today!About the World Affairs Council of Connecticut:The World Affairs Council of Connecticut is a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering understanding of critical global issues. Since 1924, we’ve been creating opportunities for engagement and dialogue that inspire action

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.