SNAP interviews required for all households starting June 1, 2026

Starting June 1, 2026, all SNAP households must complete an interview when they apply for or renew their monthly food benefits.

This change returns SNAP to standard federal rules, which require interviews for all applications and renewals. These rules help make sure benefits are accurate and reflect each household’s current situation. An interview must be completed before benefits can be approved.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, some households were allowed to skip renewal interviews. This temporary flexibility ends May 31, 2026.

This includes households that previously did not need an interview, such as those where:

All adults are age 60 or older or meet the SNAP definition of disability, and

No one in the household has income from work

For some people, this may be the first time they complete a SNAP interview when renewing their benefits.

Interviews are a standard part of SNAP. They help:

Confirm information

Prevent errors

Make sure people receive the correct benefit amount

Connect people to the full benefits and services they may qualify for

What this means for people

People applying for or renewing SNAP benefits will need to complete an interview before their benefits can be approved or renewed.

“These updates help make sure people receive the correct SNAP benefits for their current situation,” said Jessica Amaya Hoffman, SNAP Director at ODHS. “We know adding another step may be challenging. Our staff are here to help answer questions and support people in the way that works best for them. Completing the interview and providing documents when requested helps us process benefits correctly and connect people to the full amount they qualify for.”

What people can do now

Make sure ODHS has your current contact information

Watch for mail, email, text messages or phone calls from ODHS about your interview

Respond to messages from ODHS to avoid delays

Connect with ODHS in the way that works best for you—online, by phone or in person

Learn more about SNAP at Oregon.snap.gov

Contact ODHS

Online: Through a ONE Online account

By phone: Call 800-699-9075 or 711 (TTY), relay calls welcome

In person: Visit a local office (find one online)

By Mail: ONE Customer Service Center, PO Box 14015, Salem, OR 97309

About SNAP in Oregon

SNAP is a cornerstone of Oregon’s fight against hunger, helping more than 1 in 6 people in Oregon, approximately 27 percent of households, afford groceries. This includes children, working families, older adults, and people with disabilities. Every $1 in SNAP benefits generates $1.50 to $1.80 in local economic activity. SNAP drives an estimated $1.6 billion into the Oregon economy each year. But even with SNAP benefits, many families still struggle to meet their basic needs, especially amid the rising cost of food and housing. Everyone deserves access to healthy food, and the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) is committed to making sure people in Oregon receive the right amount of SNAP food benefits they qualify for.