DEQ announces temporary change to Oregon’s summertime fuel requirements

Today, upon request of the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, the Oregon Environmental Quality Commission, DEQ's policy and rulemaking board, approved a temporary change to Oregon’s motor vehicle fuel standards. The action follows the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s nationwide emergency fuel waiver and provides clarity to fuel suppliers; helps prevent potential fuel supply disruptions; and allows the sale of E15 gasoline during the 2026 summer season. Furthermore, the EQC delegated authority to Oregon DEQ Director Leah Feldon to allow for timely adjustments, if appropriate, should the EPA extend, modify or end its waivers this summer.

On March 25, 2026, the EPA issued Clean Air Act waivers allowing gasoline blends with up to 15% ethanol, also known as E15, and higher Reid Vapor Pressure levels. Additional waivers have since extended the adjustments from May 1 through May 20, and further waivers are expected throughout the summer. These fuel blends are typically restricted during summer months to control air pollution from volatile organic compounds evaporating from gasoline.

Oregon’s fuel standard rules do not automatically adjust when federal regulations are waived. Without state action, suppliers faced conflicting fuel standards and possible suncertainty when planning fuel production and distribution for the summer season.

“While higher volatility fuels are of concern during ozone season, DEQ does not expect significant adverse air quality impacts early in the season,” said DEQ Air Quality Administrator Ali Mirzakhalili. “We will continue monitoring fuel supply conditions and air quality throughout the summer and will evaluate conditions before issuing any extensions of the waiver.”

The temporary change allows, but does not require, fuel suppliers to offer E15 and higher volatility gasoline blends during the federal waiver period.