Oregon Housing and Community Services program helps Jackson County businesses overcome Almeda Fire’s impacts

Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) announces its ReOregon Planning, Infrastructure, and Economic Revitalization (PIER) program has committed nearly $1 million in microgrants and loans to help dozens of small businesses in Jackson County rebuild and grow since the 2020 Almeda Fire impacted the region.

When the Almeda Fire hit the area, Arturo Carrillo had been investing in equipment and planning for the future. Not only did the fire destroy his home, but it also crushed his dream of starting his own business. Now, years later, that dream is alive and well, thanks in part to the PIER funds.

“We are truly grateful for programs like the PIER grant that support small businesses impacted by wildfires,” said Fabiola Carrillo, who works at her father’s forestry and lawn care company called Carrillo Woods LLC in Medford, which received one of the microgrants. “Carrillo Woods LLC is more than just a business for us. It’s something very personal that came out of loss, resilience, and a desire to give back to our community.”

The PIER program provides Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to help Oregon communities recover from the 2020 Labor Day wildfires and straight-line winds, which included the Almeda Fire. It awards funds to nonprofits, schools, local governments, and other qualified entities in the disasters’ eight most-affected counties to support projects that address unmet planning, economic revitalization, and critical infrastructure needs, ensuring communities can rebuild and be better prepared for future challenges.

One of those nonprofits is the Illinois Valley Community Development Organization (IVCanDo), which awarded one of the microgrants to Carrillo Woods. To date, it has distributed 28 microgrants up to $15,000 each and two small business loans up to $50,000 each. Eligible businesses must be in Jackson County, have unmet financial needs related to the Almeda Fire, and either meet economic eligibility criteria or serve an urgent community need.

“IVCanDo is deeply grateful for the opportunity to help steward this important initiative in partnership with OHCS and community stakeholders,” said Autumn DeLorenzo, business and economic development manager and PIER program administrator at IVCanDo. “It has been both humbling and inspiring to witness the perseverance, creativity, and heart of the business owners who applied. Their commitment to rebuilding stronger businesses and stronger communities serves as a reminder that recovery is not only about restoring what was lost, but about creating a more connected, inclusive, and resilient future for Southern Oregon."

To allow more local control over the administration of funds, PIER empowered regional selection committees to recommend projects to OHCS. This ensured that the specific needs and priorities of each county and community are met and helps foster community engagement and tailored solutions for recovery and development.

With this funding, Carrillo Woods is planning to become more involved in the forestry industry, especially in reforestation. Their goal is not only to reduce wildfire risk through mitigation work, but also to help restore the land by supporting healthy forest regrowth after fires. Their services include wildfire mitigation, defensible space, brush clearing, and land management—work that is especially important after what their community experienced in 2020.

“This opportunity has helped us rebuild not just a business, but a future. We are committed to continuing to grow, serve our community, and make a lasting impact in Southern Oregon,” Fabiola Carillo said.