Trayak Releases EcoImpact-COMPASS Premium License Type

EcoImpact-COMPASS Premium Trayak

MASON, OH, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trayak is excited to announce the release of EcoImpact-COMPASS Premium.Regulations are evolving, and so are we. From EPR requirements to global reporting standards, sustainability and packaging teams need solutions that deliver results backed by data. That’s why Trayak is introducing EcoImpact-COMPASS Premium, built for companies that need more advanced LCA capabilities, additional methodologies, and greater flexibility.What’s Included In Premium:Expanded Methodologies- COMPASS Method - Up to 8 environmental indicators. Standard method offered for a comprehensive LCA. Useful for design decisions and reporting.- EF Method - Up to 16 environmental indicators. Useful for EPDs and EPR related LCAs in Oregon and often used in European regulations.- PCF - The Product Carbon Footprint Method is an ISO 14067-compliant calculation of carbon emissions, broken down into aircraft emissions, fossil fuel use, land usage, biogenic removals, and biogenic emissions. The PCF module allows you to create comprehensive and compliant reports for your products and packaging that seamlessly combine primary data from your partners with trusted secondary data calculations. This method includes a dedicated component section where carbon information from suppliers can be added.Advanced Compliance and Risk Metrics- MWI - Mismanaged Waste Index measures how much waste for a product or package will be lost from the waste management system before it reaches an end-of-life disposition. This calculation covers all materials and multiple regions & countries. MWI is required for Oregon EPR reporting.- Plastic Leakage (Microplastics) – Using MariLCA data and methodology, EcoImpact-COMPASS Premium can model the release of plastic into waterways leading to the ocean. This information is required as part of the Oregon EPR reporting process.Custom Modeling- Site-Specific Configurable Manufacturing Processes- Renewable Energy Inputs- Custom Assemblies and ProcessesEcoImpact-COMPASS Premium is built to help you scale your sustainability efforts. Run packaging LCAs in as little as 30 minutes, leverage a library of 200+ materials and manufacturing processes, and compare unlimited design scenarios to make faster, more informed decisions. With portfolio-level impact analysis and powerful what-if modeling across components and global systems, you can confidently plan for what’s next. At the same time, robust collaboration and data management tools—including viewer access, supplier data integration, and multi-account collaboration—make it easy to track progress toward company goals.For more information, contact us or reach out to your Trayak representative.

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