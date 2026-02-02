Trayak Supports Producers for Oregon EPR: Eco-modulation Bonuses and Top 25 Producer LCAs

EPR Eco-modulations and Top 25 Producers Trayak

Trayak supports producers for Oregon EPR Eco-modulation Bonuses and Top 25 Producer Life Cycle Assessments (LCAs).

MASON, OH, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trayak supports producers for Oregon Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Eco-modulation Bonuses and Top 25 Producer Life Cycle Assessments (LCAs). This includes satisfying the third party reviewed LCAs for Oregon’s eco-modulation Bonus program as well as the mandatory LCA disclosures required for Oregon’s Top 25 Producers.Trayak meets all the requirements for the LCAs under Oregon’s EPR regulations.Trayak’s EcoImpact Sustainability Platform supports analysis using the Environmental Footprint (EF) Method, the required methodology for eco-modulations. In addition to the core life cycle inventory, Trayak supports all additional required inventories, including biogenic carbon, both hazardous and non-hazardous waste disposal, methane leakage, and plastic leakage aligned with the Plastic Footprint Network’s methodologies, including macroplastic leakage from plastic packaging and microplastic leakage from tire wear.Eco-modulation ProcessFor eco-modulation bonuses, Trayak’s consulting team works closely with producers to identify their eligible SKUs, determine the optimal bonus, prepare all required LCA documentation, and submit the LCAs through the necessary portals.Top 25 Producers ProcessOregon’s Top 25 Producer list will be finalized on March 31st, 2026. All identified producers are required to report on their top 1% of products supplied in Oregon by December 31, 2026. Any producers identified after the preliminary list was released in August 2025 will be granted an additional 6 months to submit their reports. Trayak’s EcoImpact Sustainability Platform and consulting services streamline this process with automated data modeling and consulting services for third party review completion.TimelineOregon’s program launched on July 1, 2025, and the 2nd round of producer reporting, as well as submissions for eco-modulation bonus, are due May 31st, 2026. Due to the rigorous review process, now is the best time to get started on your LCAs.To learn how Trayak can support your EPR reporting, eco-modulation strategy, or Top 25 Producer disclosures, contact us or reach out to your Trayak representative.Contact us+1(513)445-3264sales@trayak.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.