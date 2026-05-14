Jonathan Smith to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jonathan Smith, a real estate and proptech innovator focused on equitable housing systems and clean energy integration, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on rethinking ownership, rental equity, and sustainable community wealth-building.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons.This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website In his episode, Smith will explore how debt-free housing models and tenant participation credits can shift traditional rental systems toward long-term equity creation. He breaks down how integrating solar energy into residential properties can generate additional value streams while supporting community sustainability.Viewers will gain a clearer understanding of how housing systems can better align incentives between tenants, investors, and communities.Jonathan’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.legacymakerstv.com/jonathan-smith

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