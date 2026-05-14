Rick Goren to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rick Goren, inventor and entrepreneur, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on building and commercializing breakthrough products, turning ideas into scalable hardware innovations, and developing practical technology that solves real-world visibility and safety challenges.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website In his episode, Goren will explore how to translate everyday problems into product opportunities and bring physical innovations from concept to market. He breaks down how disciplined product development, strong IP strategy, and user-focused design can support the creation of category-defining solutions.Viewers will walk away with a clear framework for identifying unmet needs and turning ideas into commercially viable products.Rick’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.legacymakerstv.com/rick-goren

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