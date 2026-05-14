Fatima Cody Stanford to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fatima Cody Stanford, physician-scientist and obesity medicine expert, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on redefining obesity as a chronic disease, dismantling healthcare bias, and translating medical evidence into policy and practice.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website In Stanford’s episode, she will explore how obesity is understood and treated within modern healthcare systems, and how shifting away from stigma-driven assumptions can improve outcomes. She breaks down how evidence-based medicine and structural awareness can reshape both clinical practice and public health policy.Viewers will walk away with a clearer understanding of obesity as a medical condition rather than a personal failing, along with a more informed view of compassionate, science-driven care.Fatima’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.legacymakerstv.com/dr-fatima

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