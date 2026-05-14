Building the Future: Successful Launch of Sensor Operator Training for HADES Transition

This year, the Office of the Project Director for Sensors Aerial Intelligence (PD SAI) proudly marks a historic milestone with the launch of its inaugural sensor operator training program, conducted in partnership with the 116th Military Intelligence Brigade (MI BDE) and the 3rd Military Intelligence Battalion. As the Army advances toward the next generation of aerial Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities, it is capitalizing on opportunities with the Contractor Owned, Contractor Operated (COCO) bridge programs to lay the groundwork ensuring Warfighters are fully prepared to receive and operate the High Accuracy Detection and Exploitation System (HADES) as it comes online. This initiative represents a pivotal and transformative step in the Army's strategic transition from the COCO platforms — including ARES, ARTEMIS, and ATHENA — to the Government-Owned/Government-Operated (GOGO) HADES platform, signaling a bold new era of aerial intelligence operations.

Coined the New Era of Aerial ISR, HADES takes the Army’s Aerial intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) to new heights, literally. HADES will conduct ISR at higher altitudes, faster speeds, longer periods of time, and with greater accuracy. With HADES, operators can gather intelligence from a safe distance, staying out of reach of enemy defenses, while providing critical information needed to make rapid decisions and maintain a tactical advantage in multi-domain operations. Unit commanders will gain increased confidence and greater situational awareness they need from their intelligence systems. The first step begins with operator training.

Strategic Value for HADES Transition From a newly configured suite of sensors throughout the aircraft to the very aircraft itself, HADES is an upgrade from nose to tail compared to legacy systems. PD SAI recognized the importance in building operator proficiency early and developed an immersive training campaign to align with the advanced capabilities on the platform. These training sessions provide Soldiers the opportunity to get a first look at the advanced capabilities and streamlined workflow on HADES.

“By leveraging lessons learned from ARES, ARTEMIS and ATHENA platforms and integrating best practices, we’re evolving the training pipeline to meet the demands of next-generation ISR,” Julie Isaac, Project Director for Sensors Aerial Intelligence said.

During the initial training, over 40 operators from the 116TH MI BDE and 3RD MI Battalion completed training on several software applications tied to advanced sensors integrated onto the aircraft. The courseware proved highly relevant to real-world mission needs for Soldiers, with hands-on, over-the-shoulder instructor guidance cited as a major strength. Both cohorts responded enthusiastically to the training as operators gained multi-system proficiency, enabling seamless adaptation to HADES and future platforms.

“The opportunity to train on the integration of multiple intelligence sensors in a complex environment is invaluable to us and our mission,” Colonel Matthew McGraw, 116th MI BDE Commander said. “The practical exercises gave us real-world experiences using the systems before we ever even step foot inside the aircraft.”

A New Era of Aerial ISR - HADES

Feedback Matters Soldiers weren't the only ones walking away with valuable insights -- the training team gained just as much from the experience. User feedback collected throughout the events is already being incorporated to enhance technical readiness, refine curriculum pacing, and improve facility capabilities. The joint training sessions also highlighted the need for standardized Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and Job Qualification Standards (JQS), sparking a new initiative to harmonize sensor operator workflows across units and military occupational specialties. This continuous feedback loop ensures that every training iteration is sharper, smarter, and more effective than the last.

HADES is Coming These inaugural training events have set a new benchmark for sensor operator development, giving Soldiers a critical head start on the advanced systems they will soon operate in the field. As the first HADES platform prepares to enter operations later this year, PD SAI remains steadfast in its commitment to collaborating with partners across the Army intelligence community ensuring rigorous training, seamless integration, and operational readiness. Together, these efforts will drive the success of HADES and empower the Army to deliver decisive intelligence effects in defense of the nation.