Tradeshift Earns Validation in The Hackett Group’s Spring 2026 SolutionMap Procurement Technology Assessment

Company also receives a 2025-2026 Hall of Fame distinction in The Hackett Group’s annual procurement technology recognition lists

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tradeshift, a global e-Invoicing, compliance, and AP automation platform, today announced it has been recognized as a validated provider in The Hackett Group’s Spring 2026 SolutionMap, the industry’s most rigorous, data-driven benchmark for procurement technology. Tradeshift was evaluated as part of an assessment spanning 118 vendors across 16 source-to-pay (S2P) categories.

In addition to its SolutionMap Validated status, Tradeshift received distinction from The Hackett Group® as a ‘2025-2026 Hall of Fame’ procurement technology provider earlier this year, recognizing its exceptional capability to digitally connect businesses across the globe - enabling them to transact faster, access funding, and grow through a united trade network.

SolutionMap assessments are conducted by The Hackett Group’s Solution Intelligence analysts, formerly the Spend Matters™ analyst team. Each evaluation is built on 500+ detailed functional and capability criteria, mandatory product demonstrations, and impartial, anonymized, verified customer value ratings. The result is an independent, evidence-based view of the procurement technology landscape – one that procurement leaders actively rely on when evaluating solutions, building business cases and gaining internal buy-in for technology investments. For technology providers, SolutionMap Validated status represents credible, third-party confirmation of their solution’s strengths in a market where differentiation is increasingly difficult to establish and easy to question.

“The cost of a mis-buy is higher than ever – and AI marketing is making it harder to see what truly works,” said Carina Kuhl, Principal, Solution Intelligence at The Hackett Group®. “SolutionMap gives leaders confirmation they can defend: clear shortlists, credible comparisons and reality-checked capability insight to support stakeholder buy-in.”

As AI-enabled capabilities become more widely embedded across procurement platforms, the bar for meaningful differentiation continues to rise. Procurement professionals are making technology decisions that carry real consequences – for their organizations’ performance and their own credibility. SolutionMap is designed to give them the facts they need to select best-fit solutions with confidence, and give providers a trusted platform to demonstrate why they belong on the shortlist.

"We are honored to earn SolutionMap Validated recognition from The Hackett Group®," said Mike Cowles, CEO, Tradeshift. "Our mission is to digitally connect businesses worldwide — enabling them to transact more efficiently, access capital, and unlock economic opportunity. Our agentic AI capabilities are turning that mission into measurable impact, helping customers reclaim millions of hours and focus on what matters most. This recognition reflects independent validation of the real-world value we deliver, and we are proud to be among the providers shaping the future of procurement technology."

To view the full Spring 2026 SolutionMap and learn more about The Hackett Group’s procurement technology assessment methodology, visit www.thehackettgroup.com/solutionmap. For more information about Tradeshift’s innovative solutions, please visit www.tradeshift.com.

About Tradeshift

Tradeshift is a 15-year-established leader in AP automation software for large and mid-sized companies, serving clients such as DHL, Danone, HSBC, Kuehne + Nagel, and Air France KLM. The platform reduces processing costs by up to 90% through AI-driven automation of accounts payable, e-Invoicing, and procurement. The solution eliminates up to 99.5% of manual coding, saving customers over 3 million hours annually and cutting invoice processing costs tenfold. Tradeshift ensures e-Invoicing compliance across 70+ countries, delivering significant efficiencies and cost savings for both buyers and suppliers.

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