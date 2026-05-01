Tradeshift Named to The Hackett Group's 2025-2026 Hall of Fame

At Tradeshift, our mission is to digitally connect businesses worldwide, enabling them to transact more efficiently, access capital, and unlock economic opportunity through a unified trade network.” — Mike Cowles, CEO, Tradeshift

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tradeshift®, a global e-Invoicing, compliance, and AP automation platform, announced today that it has been named to The Hackett Group's 2025-2026 Hall of Fame as part of its annual assessment of the global procurement technology market. The program recognizes emerging, leading and enduring solution providers shaping the procurement technology market.

The lists are compiled by The Hackett Group's Solution Intelligence analysts, formerly the Spend Matters™ analyst team. Selection is informed by year-round market monitoring, detailed briefings, product demonstrations and direct engagement with procurement technology providers.

Vendor evaluation follows a rigorous, data-driven approach based on criteria, including technology capability, solution maturity, innovation, customer adoption and overall market impact. For the 2025–2026 lists, The Hackett Group® evaluated approximately 220 procurement technology vendors globally. Eligibility for inclusion was based on participation in product demonstrations, enabling a consistent and objective assessment across all vendors evaluated.

This year's evaluation reflects a rapidly evolving procurement technology landscape, with AI-enabled capabilities now widely embedded across platforms and solution categories. As organizations seek measurable outcomes from technology investments, differentiation is increasingly driven by how effectively providers translate innovation into practical, scalable results.

“We are honored to be recognized by The Hackett Group ® on its Hall of Fame list of procurement providers,” said Mike Cowles, CEO, Tradeshift. “At Tradeshift, our mission is to digitally connect businesses worldwide, enabling them to transact more efficiently, access capital, and unlock economic opportunity through a unified trade network, and this recognition reflects the dedication of our teams and the trust of our customers and partners. We thank them for their ongoing collaboration and support.”

Tradeshift is included in the Hall of Fame due to its sustained presence on the 50 to Know list for over a decade and its long-term impact on the P2P market. It differentiated itself by building a large-scale business network that enables networking across e-invoicing, marketplace transactions, virtual cards and supply chain finance, supported by an open integration.

Find the full lists and more information about The Hackett Group's procurement technology assessment program here www.thehackettgroup.com/vendor-recognition.

About Tradeshift

Tradeshift is a 15-year-established leader in AP automation software for large and mid-sized companies, serving clients like DHL, Danone, HSBC, Kuehne + Nagel, and Air France KLM. The platform reduces processing costs by 90% through AI-driven automation of accounts payable, e-Invoicing, and procurement. The solution eliminates up to 99.5% of manual coding, saving customers over 3 million hours annually and cutting invoice processing costs tenfold. Tradeshift ensures e-Invoicing compliance across 70+ countries, delivering significant efficiencies and cost savings for buyers and suppliers.

Trademarks

The Hackett Group®, quadrant logo, Digital World Class®, Quantum Leap® are registered marks of The Hackett Group®.

Media Contacts

Tradeshift

marketing@tradeshift.com

Public Relations

The Hackett Group®

media@thehackettgroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.