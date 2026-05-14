NARSSA Attending Prestigious NAIFA 2026 Event

NARSSA Executives will be Meeting with Federal Representatives and Industry Leaders to Advocate for Social Security Advisory and Retirement Planning Services

NAIFA’s Congressional Conference brings together financial professionals from every state to meet with policymakers and Social Security will no doubt be one of the main topics that will be addressed” — Ted Rosedale, Chief Operating Officer at NARSSA

NEW YORK CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts (NARSSA), the nation’s leading professional organization that educates and certifies an elite group of Social Security experts, has announced that it will be participating at the member-only National Association of Insurance & Financial Advisors (NAIFA) Congressional Conference. Considered as the leading association for financial professionals in the U.S., NAIFA represents members in every Congressional district and state house. The event will take place at the Capitol Hilton in Washington, D.C., from May 18th to May 19th.

Among the many financial topics that will be addressed at the conference will be Social Security. With this week’s report of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rising 0.6% in April 2026, which marked a 3.8% annual increase, the highest since May 2023, Social Security has again been impacted. The CPI report generated new projections for the 2027 Social Security Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA), resulting in forecasts of at least a 3.9% increase compared to 2026. The recent CPI report and subsequent COLA forecasts for 2027 punctuates the importance of Social Security from not only a national standpoint, but a federal policy position as well.

“NAIFA’s Congressional Conference brings together financial professionals from across the country to help shape the future of retirement planning and financial wellness and Social Security will no doubt be one of the main topics that will be addressed,” said Ted Rosedale, Chief Operating Officer at the National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts. “We’re proud to be part of the conversation and advocate for greater Social Security education and literacy.”

Founded in 1890, the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors is the leading association for financial professionals in the U.S. Every year, NAIFA members from all 50 states come together in Washington, D.C., for the Congressional Conference, the signature advocacy event for the financial service profession. Divided over two days, the conference uses the first day to prepare its members for congressional meetings and educate them about current industry activities, while the 2nd day is focused on hosting meetings between its members, federal representatives and policymakers.

New Service for Financial Advisory Firms

NARSSA provides education, software, and a scalable delivery model that helps advisors specialize in Social Security, while also making it accessible to consumers through employer benefits, associations, and enterprise platforms.

Benefits of Having an RSSA Practice

• Differentiate their advisors with real expertise

• Deliver meaningful financial wellness benefits at scale

• Improve outcomes for the clients and communities they serve

Social Security is often the foundation of retirement income — and when it’s done right, it opens the door to deeper planning conversations across retirement, taxes, and wealth.

For more information about the NAIFA Congressional Conference, please visit https://conference.naifa.org/cc2026.

About the National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts

Founded in 2017, the National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts (NARSSA) is a national professional education organization dedicated to advancing Social Security literacy and informed decision-making. NARSSA provides education and technology through the Registered Social Security Analyst® (RSSA®) designation and the RSSA Roadmap® software platform, helping professionals and consumers navigate one of the most complex and consequential components of retirement planning. NARSSA serves financial advisors, insurance professionals, CPAs and tax professionals, attorneys, and HR and employee-benefits leaders nationwide. Its programs are recognized for continuing education by leading professional organizations and state licensing authorities, including The American College of Financial Services, NASBA, the IRS, the CFP® Board, Broadridge, and state insurance licensing boards. NARSSA is a portfolio company of the AgeTech Collaborative™ from AARP®.

Visit NARSSA.org to learn more.

# # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.