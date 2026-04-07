NARSSA and Essential Engine Announce Partnership to Help Market Registered Social Security Analysts

Registered Social Security Analysts

The New Partnership Will Offer RSSAs Additional Marketing Support to Help Them Publicize Their Services to Prospective Clients

Partnering with NARSSA is a natural fit. Their leadership in Social Security education, combined with our personalized, ongoing client communication, creates a powerful advantage for advisors,” — Bjord Piltingsrud, Essential Engine

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts (NARSSA), the nation’s leading professional organization that educates and certifies an elite group of Social Security experts, and Essential Engine, a premiere marketing services company for professionals, have announced a partnership to help Registered Social Security Analysts ® (RSSA ®) market themselves and their individual practices to consumers.

RSSAs are trained and certified experts when it comes to Social Security benefits and retirement planning. With more than 70 million Americans currently receiving Social Security benefits, along with tens of thousands claiming for benefits every day, the federal entitlement program has become the main source of retirement funds for a majority of Americans. RSSAs offer an invaluable service that ensures individuals and married couples are maximizing their benefits. RSSAs go through an intense five-module online course and certification exam before they receive their designation, which allows them to offer services and insight that go well beyond what other financial services professionals such as Certified Public Accountants and Certified Financial Planners can provide.

"We’re excited to partner with Essential Engine, whose magazine and marketing platforms provide advisors with a powerful way to stay consistently engaged with their clients and prospects,” said Ted Rosedale, Chief Operating Officer at the National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts. “By combining their proven client communication strategies with RSSA’s Social Security expertise, we’re helping advisors deliver meaningful education while strengthening long-term relationships."

Essential Engine provides digital and direct-mail marketing services to professionals looking to propel their client retention, referrals and engagement. The firm has deep expertise in the real estate, mortgage, and wealth management worlds.

“Partnering with NARSSA is a natural fit for us. Their leadership in Social Security education, combined with our ability to deliver personalized, ongoing client communication, creates a powerful competitive advantage for advisors,” said Bjord Piltingsrud, Vice President, Strategy and Business Development at Essential Engine. “Through a fully customized Retiring Well magazine built specifically for RSSA members, we’re giving advisors a tangible, high-impact way to bring their expertise to life, positioning them as the trusted authority on the most important retirement decisions their clients will make.

This isn’t just marketing, it's a relationship-building engine that keeps advisors top-of-mind in the household, strengthens long-term client engagement, and consistently drives retention and warm referrals at scale.”

About Essential Engine

Essential Engine is a leading provider of turnkey client engagement and marketing solutions designed to help insurance agents, financial advisors, and enterprises strengthen relationships, increase retention, and generate warm referrals. Through personalized print and digital experiences—including its flagship Retiring Well magazine—Essential Engine enables professionals to stay consistently connected with clients in a meaningful, compliant, and scalable way. Trusted by top agencies, IMOs, and enterprise partners nationwide, Essential Engine delivers high-impact, “coffee-table quality” communications that keep brands top-of-mind and drive long-term growth. For more information about Essential Engine, please visit the firm’s website.

About the National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts

Founded in 2017, the National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts (NARSSA) is a national professional education organization dedicated to advancing Social Security literacy and informed decision-making. NARSSA provides education and technology through the Registered Social Security Analyst® (RSSA®) designation and the RSSA Roadmap® software platform, helping professionals and consumers navigate one of the most complex and consequential components of retirement planning. NARSSA serves financial advisors, insurance professionals, CPAs and tax professionals, attorneys, and HR and employee-benefits leaders nationwide. Its programs are recognized for continuing education by leading professional organizations and state licensing authorities, including The American College of Financial Services, NASBA, the IRS, the CFP® Board, Broadridge, and state insurance licensing boards. NARSSA is a portfolio company of the AgeTech Collaborative™ from AARP®.

Visit NARSSA.org to learn more.

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Note: RSSA® and the term Registered Social Security Analyst® are registered U.S trademarks owned by NARSSA.

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