Hohenfels hosts career fair, connects community with opportunities

USAG BAVARIA – HOHENFELS, Germany – Crowds of job-seekers, school children and other community members gathered to meet employment, civic organization and government representatives about careers and volunteering.

The community convened for Army Community Service’s annual Career and Volunteer Fair May 14, 2026 at the Hohenfels Community Activity Center, a networking event to bring employers and other organizations into contact with those who might work with them in the future.

“True readiness is rooted in the stability and fulfillment of the people who call USAG Bavaria – Hohenfels home,” said Angela Lane, deputy garrison manager for the Hohenfels community, during opening remarks. “Today’s fair is more than just a networking event; it is a bridge. It connects the incredible talent within our community to the organizations that need it most.

“Whether you are an employer looking for the unique discipline of a military spouse,” Lane continued, “or a volunteer agency seeking the heart of a servant leader, you are in the right place.”

Denise Hughes, the Employment Readiness Program manager, organized the event.

“The goal of this is to bring the community together,” said Hughes. “It’s great for making those connections and networking. We have military spouses who have maybe just arrived, and they’re not familiar with what’s out there. So this is a great way to get that exposure and land a career.”

Representatives from ACS were on hand to assist community members with their resumes and to answer career advice. Representatives from the Transition Assistance Program spoke to Soldiers to provide them insight into what their post-military careers could offer them. Members of the Joint Multinational Readiness Center Viper team took professional headshots for jobhunters entering the market.

Also new this year, students from the Hohenfels Middle / High School visited the fair to learn the process of gaining employment post-schooling.

Soldiers and their Family members turned out to the event to learn and to make contacts.

Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Williams, a Soldier with the JMRC, had turned in his retirement paperwork the day before, and was at the career and volunteer fair to survey the job market and to educate himself, to “figure out what I want to do when I become an adult.”

“Everyone here is receptive and informative,” Williams said. “This is just an opportunity to expand your picture of opportunities outside the military.”

There were also several organizations who offered community members volunteer opportunities, including the American Red Cross – Hohenfels and the Hohenfels Community and Spouses Club.

“We always stress volunteerism,” said Hughes of these organizations. “That is kind of a gateway to employment, especially here, just building that relationship, getting in, volunteering, and many of our volunteer organizations end up hiring those that volunteer with them because of that relationship they’ve built.”

Hughes added that volunteering can also help community members gain valuable skills that will aid them in succeeding in their future careers.

Army Community Service for U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria is scheduled another career and volunteer fair in the autumn at Rose Barracks.

Locally, ACS holds a resume lab (its next iteration is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 29 at the ACS building). Online, community members can sign up for a federal resume writing workshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 21.

To learn more about leveraging ACS’s career expertise, call 09472-708-4860 or DSN 522-4860, [visit their web page here](https://hohenfels.armymwr.com/programs/acs), or visit them at Bldg. 10A.