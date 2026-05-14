MDC invites public to explore remnant prairie June 4 in Lawrence County

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SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The public is invited to explore and learn about remnant prairie in Mount Vernon with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) this summer.

Before Missouri was settled, native prairie covered about one-third of the state. Today only about 0.5% of those original grasslands remain, usually as small tracts (remnants). Most native prairies have been plowed and planted with crops or cool-season grasses, making remnant prairie among the rarest types of habitat in the world.

MDC will host Last Light on Living Landscapes from 5:45-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 4, at Mount Vernon Prairie. Attendees will meet at Springfield Conservation Nature Center, 4601 South Nature Center Way in Springfield, before driving to the area.

Register at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/217702

This ecology walk will be sensory focused, and will include:

Learning about what makes a healthy prairie ecosystem and why these remnant landscapes matter

Golden-hour photography moments with warm light on native grasses and wildflowers

Listening sessions as evening insects, birds, and prairie soundscapes come alive

Opportunities to observe seasonal plants, wildlife signs, and changing light as sunset approaches

Participants are encouraged to bring water, comfortable walking shoes, binoculars, and/or a camera or phone to take photos. This is a relaxed, family-friendly outing designed for anyone who enjoys nature, photography, or simply being outdoors at the best time of day.

Learn more about remnant prairie and grasslands at https://mdc.mo.gov/your-property/improve-your-property/habitat-management/grassland-management/remnant-prairie.

To discover more events hosted by MDC, visit mdc.mo.gov/events.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.