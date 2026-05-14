MDC invites volunteers to a Tree Planting Event and Workshop at Quail Ridge Park May 16

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WENTZVILLE, Mo.—There’s no question trees make our homes, communities, and parks better places, so learning the best practices for planting them is a very helpful skill.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is joining St. Charles County Parks and the St. Charles County Soil and Water Conservation District to host a Tree Planting Workshop and Volunteer Planting event. It will take place this Saturday, May 16 from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. at Quail Ridge Park and is free to attend.

The workshop will be conducted by experts from each hosting partner, including MDC Community Forester Amanda Wood. Topics covered will include evaluating needs, location, and tree characteristics to match the right tree to the right place—essential to long term success for any tree planting. The workshop will also explore how to care for newly planted trees. Participants will learn how trees help manage stormwater and about the work of the Peruque Creek Watershed Alliance. The workshop will feature a tree planting demo as well.

A hands-on tree planting activity will take place after the workshop portion, giving volunteers the chance to help enhance and beautify the park while they put their new skills into practice.

For more information, contact Charlie Perkins of the St. Charles County Soil and Water Conservation District at 636-922-2833, ext. 3, or Charles.Perkins@swcd.mo.gov.

Quail Ridge Park is located at 560 Interstate Drive in Wentzville. Participants should park in a parking lot near the end of Paw-Paw Drive.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.



