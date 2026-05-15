Async Launches Ambassador Program for the New Generation of AI Creators

MIDDLETOWN, DE, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Async , the AI video editor formerly known as Podcastle, announced the launch of its Ambassador Program , a creator advocacy initiative designed to grow a network of authentic voices.The program targets rising-talent creators: emerging, high-potential voices, strong audience trust, and clear growth momentum. Rather than chasing reach at scale, Async is building alongside creators early, helping them grow their presence while they help grow the platform.“Async exists to make world-class video content creation accessible to everyone — not just those with studios, budgets, or 48 hours to edit a single video. A new generation of creators is already proving that great content is no longer defined by technical complexity or production resources. They move faster, experiment more, and use AI as part of the creative process from the start. With the Ambassador Program, we want to support these rising voices early and grow alongside them. The goal is simple: to show that creative vision matters more than technical skill, at any audience size,” said Arto Yeritsyan, CEO and Founder of Async.The program is designed to be flexible and creator-first. Ambassadors get full access to Async and 6,000 monthly AI credits for 100+ best AI generation models on the market. Every ambassador earns a 25% recurring commission on referred subscriptions, gets direct access to the Async team via Discord, and has the opportunity to be featured across Async's channels.The Ambassador Program is now open for applications. Interested creators can apply here or reach out directly to the team via ambassadors@async.com._________________________About AsyncAsync (formerly Podcastle) empowers creators and teams by radically simplifying the end-to-end content creation process. The streamlined suite of AI-powered tools enables users to record, edit, transcribe, and publish audio & video content with unmatched simplicity. Backed by Tier-1 investors, including Andrew Ng’s AI Fund, Mosaic Ventures, RTP Global, Point Nine, and Sierra Ventures, the company has raised a total of $23.5M in funding to date. In 2024, the company closed a $13.5M Series A to scale its AI content creation platform.Founded in 2020, the company began as a frontier voice AI lab, using a Chrome extension to showcase its text-to-speech technology. The platform rapidly evolved, based on market demand, into a full creative operating system used by millions. This product excellence has been recognized with the tech world’s most coveted awards: Product Hunt’s Golden Kitty Award (2021), The Webby Award (2022), and G2’s Overall Market Leader (2023) status.To learn more, visit www.async.com Contact: press@async.com

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