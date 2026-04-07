Nothreat Partners with Azerbaijan's National Airline to Strengthen Aviation Cybersecurity

Nothreat partners with AZAL

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nothreat , a UK-based AI cybersecurity company, has entered into a strategic partnership with AZAL , the national airline of Azerbaijan and one of the largest transportation organisations in the Caucasus region.The partnership brings preemptive, AI-driven cybersecurity to critical aviation infrastructure, addressing escalating threats across the sector. Industry data shows a 600% year-over-year increase in incidents targeting airlines and airports. Analysis of attack patterns reveals that 71% of successful breaches begin with credential theft or unauthorized access to IT infrastructure.To counter these threats, the partnership establishes ongoing collaboration between AZAL's security operations and Nothreat's threat intelligence platform. The framework includes monitoring of emerging attack patterns, knowledge transfer to strengthen internal security capabilities, and regular threat assessments tailored to AZAL's operational environment."The aviation sector is shifting from reactive incident response to preemptive threat intelligence," said Sergej Kostenko, CEO of Nothreat. "Working with AZAL, we're inverting the traditional model – creating environments where attackers reveal themselves during reconnaissance, before they reach production systems. When you operate critical infrastructure, time is the most valuable asset. Early detection fundamentally changes the economics of defence."Nothreat's platform uses artificial intelligence and patented deception technology to identify, disrupt, and neutralise cyber threats before attackers reach critical operational systems. The platform enables aviation organisations to detect malicious activity at the earliest stages of an attack cycle, providing security teams with visibility into threat actor behaviour before infrastructure is compromised.AZAL’s adoption of preemptive aviation cybersecurity aligns with Azerbaijan’s national strategy on digital transformation and the implementation of advanced technologies across critical infrastructure sectors. The airline operates extensive regional and international routes, making secure, uninterrupted operations essential to both commercial and national connectivity.“The aviation sector faces unprecedented cyber threats, and traditional security approaches are no longer sufficient,” said Declan Hogan, Advisor to the CEO at AZAL. “Through partnership with Nothreat, we're contributing to a broader shift toward intelligence-led security across the aviation industry. Our goal is to establish AZAL as a regional leader in cybersecurity while ensuring uninterrupted service for our passengers.”Nothreat’s solutions have been validated in some of the world’s most demanding environments through strategic collaborations. With Lenovo, Nothreat has a long-term partnership within various sectors across the MENA region. In partnership with Proxima Tech, the company powers one of Azerbaijan’s most advanced managed Security Operations Centers, providing large-scale threat monitoring for major enterprises. In the sports and entertainment sector, Nothreat protects ticketing systems, fan data, player infrastructure, and live event operations through partnerships with ISD Dubai Sports City and Qarabağ FK._________________About NothreatNothreat is an AI-powered cybersecurity company delivering real-time protection for enterprises facing today’s most advanced digital threats. At its core is the Nothreat Platform, which uses continuous incremental learning to adapt to new attacks without catastrophic forgetting, solving the long-standing plasticity–stability dilemma and removing the need for human involvement in the training loop. The platform enables preemptive cybersecurity, anticipating and neutralizing threats before they materialize. It works alongside existing security operations, adding an autonomous AI defence layer without requiring changes to current infrastructure. Its effectiveness was recently demonstrated when the platform autonomously detected a Microsoft SharePoint zero-day exploit 40 days before the CVE was published – without signatures or human intervention.Nothreat powers a suite of patented and patent-pending technologies that protect both web and IoT infrastructure. These include CyberEcho, a patented high-fidelity cyber-clone system that captures adversary behavior in isolated environments; AIoT Defender, a lightweight firewall for connected environments; and AI Analyzer, a generative agent that supports security teams by interpreting incidents, surfacing context, and automating reporting. All Nothreat technologies integrate seamlessly with existing infrastructure, including firewalls, EDRs, and SIEMs, delivering over 99% detection accuracy while reducing false positives to below 1%.Contactinfo@nothreat.ioLinksAbout AZALAZAL holds the prestigious 4-Star Skytrax rating and has repeatedly been named Best Regional Airline in Central Asia and the CIS at the Skytrax World Awards. As an IATA member, the airline continues to expand its network, drive digital innovation, and enhance passenger comfort. With a modern fleet that meets ICAO standards and an expanding route network, AZAL provides top-level service while strengthening Azerbaijan’s position in the global aviation market.Sustainable development is a cornerstone of AZAL’s strategy. The airline is a signatory of the UN Global Compact, publishes its ESG commitments, and participates in IATA’s CO₂ Connect and IEnvA programs, reinforcing its position as a reliable and responsible partner in the international aviation industry.

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