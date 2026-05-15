Pakistani Nationals Across the GCC Increasingly Explore EB-5 Immigration Options

Shai Zamanian, a U.S.-licensed attorney and Founder of The American Legal Center in Dubai. The American Legal Center Dubai Office

Pakistani nationals in the GCC are increasingly exploring the U.S. EB-5 program amid regional uncertainty and growing demand for long-term residency options.

Over the past several months, we have seen a noticeable increase in EB-5 inquiries from Pakistani nationals residing across the GCC.” — Shai Zamanian

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interest in the U.S. EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program continues to grow among Pakistani nationals residing across the GCC, particularly in the UAE, as more families begin exploring long-term residency options outside the region. The American Legal Center , a Dubai-based U.S. immigration consultancy focused on investment immigration, has reported a noticeable increase in inquiries from Pakistani expatriates exploring pathways to U.S. permanent residency through the EB-5 program The increase in interest has become more pronounced in recent months amid rising regional tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz. According to industry observers, many expatriate families in the GCC are increasingly reassessing long-term residency and mobility planning as geopolitical uncertainty continues to impact the region.For many Pakistani nationals residing in the Gulf, the concern is not necessarily immediate relocation, but rather the unpredictability surrounding how regional events may evolve and what position Islamabad may ultimately take in relation to ongoing tensions. Industry professionals note that this uncertainty has prompted more families to explore permanent residency options outside the region as part of broader contingency planning.Many of the Pakistani families have given the U.S. EB-5 visa category another glance. The EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program provides eligible foreign investors and their families with a pathway to lawful permanent residency in the United States through qualifying investments in approved U.S. projects.According to industry stakeholders, growing interest from GCC-based families reflects broader global trends surrounding wealth diversification, mobility planning, and long-term immigration security.“Over the past several months, we have seen a noticeable increase in EB-5 inquiries from Pakistani nationals residing across the GCC,” says Shai Zamanian , Legal Director and Founder of The American Legal Center, and leading EB-5 visa expert in the region. “Much of the demand appears to be driven by growing concerns around long-term stability and the desire to secure permanent options outside the region.”Education planning continues to be one of the primary drivers behind the increase in demand. Many families are exploring permanent residency solutions earlier rather than relying solely on traditional student visa or employment-based immigration pathways, which have become increasingly competitive and unpredictable globally.Pakistani nationals residing in the GCC are also often well-positioned for the EB-5 process due to internationally traceable income, established businesses, and stronger financial documentation accumulated through regional employment or entrepreneurship. In many cases, this can help streamline the source-of-funds component of an EB-5 petition.The increase in regional interest also comes at a time of growing global demand for the EB-5 program. Recent industry data published by the United States Citizenship and immigration Services showed record levels of unreserved EB-5 visa issuance during the first quarter of FY2025, reflecting continued investor interest in U.S. residency through investment.Reserved visa categories introduced under the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 have also continued to attract significant investor attention as families evaluate current visa availability and long-term immigration planning opportunities.As interest in the EB-5 program continues to grow across the GCC, attention is increasingly turning toward the September 30, 2026, grandfathering deadline. Investors who file before the deadline are expected to retain certain protections even in the event of future program changes. With just 139 days remaining, the American Legal Center expects demand for the program to increase significantly in the coming months as more families move to secure eligibility while current rules remain in place.

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