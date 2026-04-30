Experts Warn Against Rushed EB-5 Filings as September 2026 Deadline Approaches

Shai Zamanian

EB-5 experts warn investors against rushing to meet the 30 September 2026 deadline, emphasizing that quality documentation matters more than speed.

We are focused on ensuring every client we work with submits a petition that is complete, consistent, and built to withstand scrutiny, not just one that meets a deadline.” — Shai Zamanian

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the 30 September 2026 EB-5 filing deadline approaches, immigration professionals, such as The American Legal Center Dubai, are cautioning investors against rushing into decisions that could weaken their applications.The deadline, often referred to as the grandfathering deadline, allows investors to file under the current EB-5 program framework and retain eligibility even if the regional center program is not extended in the future. As a result, demand has increased significantly in recent months, particularly across the Middle East and Asia.While timing has become a key focus for many investors, practitioners are observing a growing trend of applications being prepared under compressed timelines, sometimes without sufficient attention to the legal and financial structure of the petition. The EB-5 process is not only an investment decision, but a legal filing subject to detailed review by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (‘USCIS’), with particular scrutiny on the lawful source of funds, the path of funds, and the structure of the investment.“The EB-5 process is very documentation-driven. Whether it’s the source of funds, the path of funds, or the investment structure, all of it needs to be clearly established at the time of filing. If you rush that process, you increase the chances of inconsistencies that are difficult to fix later.” said Shai Zamanian, director of The American Legal Center. Moreover, Zamanian points out that government-pre-approved projects hosted by reputable groups will eventually be sold out, leaving fringe investment options for those making a last-minute decision.In practice, several recurring issues are emerging as investors attempt to meet the deadline. These include the use of loan-based investment structures without fully documenting the origin, terms, and repayment obligations of the loan, limited review of project documentation such as offering memoranda and capital structures, and compressed source of funds preparation where capital must be traced across multiple accounts. Despite the increased urgency, the legal standard applied by USCIS remains consistent. Each EB-5 petition must clearly demonstrate that investment funds were lawfully obtained, properly transferred, and fully compliant with program requirements at the time of filing.While the 30 September 2026 deadline remains a key milestone, practitioners emphasize that the objective is not simply to meet the deadline, but to submit a complete and well-structured application. A rushed filing may result in delays, Requests for Evidence, or, in some cases, denial. In contrast, a properly prepared petition reflects clear documentation, internal consistency, and sufficient time for legal review. As demand continues to rise, the distinction between filing quickly and filing correctly is becoming increasingly important, particularly for investors navigating complex financial structures or cross-border sources of funds.About The American Legal CenterThe American Legal Center is a Dubai-based firm specializing in EB-5 immigration services , supporting investors across the GCC and internationally through each stage of the EB-5 process. The team of U.S. licensed lawyers have assisted.

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