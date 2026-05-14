KFSH Highlights the Need to Scale AI Beyond Pilot Programs at Trilateral Commission

TOKYO, JAPAN, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --Dr. Björn Zoëga, CEO of King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre Riyadh (KFSH), said that the future of healthcare will not be defined by artificial intelligence alone, but by the ability of health systems to operationalize AI at scale through integrated clinical and operational workflows that deliver measurable patient outcomes.Speaking during a fireside chat titled “AI, Digital Health, and the Future of Health Care” at the Trilateral Commission Tokyo Plenary Meeting 2026, Dr. Zoëga emphasized that healthcare systems worldwide are moving beyond experimental AI pilots toward large-scale implementation models capable of supporting growing demographic and operational pressures.The Trilateral Commission is a non-governmental forum that brings together leaders from business, government, academia, and civil society across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific to discuss major geopolitical, economic, and societal challenges. Its plenary meetings provide a platform for dialogue on issues shaping global policy and international cooperation, including the responsible use of emerging technologies.Aging populations, workforce shortages, and rising healthcare demands, he noted, are accelerating the need for digitally enabled healthcare ecosystems that combine predictive analytics, operational intelligence, virtual care, and real-time clinical decision-making.According to Dr. Zoëga, AI is becoming increasingly valuable not only in diagnostics and treatment planning, but also in improving hospital operations, including patient flow, bed management, staffing efficiency, and operating room utilization. He stressed that operational intelligence is now as important as clinical excellence in building sustainable healthcare systems capable of managing increasing complexity.He further emphasized that future healthcare competitiveness will depend on how effectively institutions integrate AI into the patient journey while maintaining public trust through strong governance, cybersecurity, interoperability, and transparent data practices.The discussion also highlighted the importance of international collaboration in addressing shared healthcare challenges, including chronic disease burdens, aging societies, and rising costs of care. Dr. Zoëga noted that partnerships between healthcare institutions, governments, academia, and technology companies will play a critical role in shaping the next generation of healthcare systems globally.KFSH participated in the meeting as part of its ongoing efforts to contribute to global dialogue on healthcare transformation, digital innovation, and the future of AI-enabled care delivery.King Faisal Specialist Hospital has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 12th globally among the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centers for 2026 and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East according to Brand Finance 2026. It has also been listed by Newsweek among the World’s Best Hospitals 2026, the World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and the World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2026.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.