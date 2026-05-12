KFSH Joins Global Leaders at Trilateral Commission Tokyo Plenary Meeting to Shape the Future of AI & Digital Healthcare

TOKYO, JAPAN, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSH) will participate in the Trilateral Commission Tokyo Plenary Meeting 2026 as part of the David Rockefeller Fellow Program, taking place on May 13, 2026 in Tokyo, Japan. The high-level gathering will convene senior leaders from government, healthcare, academia, technology, finance, and public policy across Japan, North America, and Europe to discuss the geopolitical, economic, and technological shifts reshaping global systems and international cooperation.The meeting agenda will address a broad range of strategic global priorities, including AI and digital health, economic security, industrial policy, defense cooperation, digital currencies, semiconductor competitiveness, and the future of global economic interdependence. Discussions throughout the program will focus on how advanced technologies, resilience-driven policies, and cross-border collaboration are redefining national competitiveness and public-sector transformation.As part of the program, Björn Zoëga, Chief Executive Officer of King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre in Riyadh, will participate in the fireside chat “AI, Digital Health, and the Future of Health Care,” alongside leaders from academia and the technology sector. The discussion will examine how artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, biomedical innovation, and health data governance are reshaping healthcare systems globally, particularly in aging societies facing increasing demand for more efficient and sustainable care models.During the session, Dr. Zoëga will share KFSH’s perspective on scaling AI and digital transformation across large healthcare systems, with a focus on integrating technology into clinical workflows, operational management, and patient-centered care delivery. His remarks will also address the growing strategic role of healthcare innovation in national resilience, competitiveness, and long-term healthcare sustainability.The discussion will further explore comparative lessons between Japan, North America, and Europe in areas including digital health infrastructure, public trust in AI-enabled healthcare, cross-border regulatory frameworks, and the evolving relationship between healthcare systems and emerging technologies.KFSH’s participation reflects its continued engagement in global discussions shaping the future of healthcare transformation and advanced care delivery through AI, digital health, genomics, and integrated operational models aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 healthcare objectives.King Faisal Specialist Hospital has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 12th globally among the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centers for 2026 and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East according to Brand Finance 2026. It has also been listed by Newsweek among the World’s Best Hospitals 2026, the World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and the World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2026.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.