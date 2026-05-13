TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 2026 Capitol Hill Classic 10K Walk/Run

On Sunday, May 17, 2026, the 2026 Capitol Hill Classic 10K Walk/Run will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

On Sunday, May 17, 2026, from 3:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking:

C Street from 4th Street to 6th Street, NE

3rd Street from Massachusetts Avenue to 4th Street, NE

3rd Street from Maryland Avenue to 4th Street, NE

4th Street from Massachusetts Avenue to Maryland Avenue, NE

5th Street from Constitution Avenue to C Street, NE

6th Street, NE from Massachusetts Avenue to Maryland Avenue, NE

On Sunday, May 17, 2026, from 3:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking:

Maryland Avenue from 4th Street to 3rd Street, NE

3rd Street, NE from Maryland Avenue, NE to Independence Avenue, SE

2nd Street, NE from Constitution Avenue, NE to Independence Avenue, SE

4th Street, NE from Constitution Avenue, NE to Independence Avenue, SE

Constitution Avenue, NE from 4th Street to 1st Street, NE

1st Street, NE from Constitution Avenue, NE to Independence Avenue, SE

Independence Avenue, SE from 1st Street to 4th Street, SE

East Capitol Street, NE from 3rd Street, NE/SE to 22nd Street, NE

West bound exit ramp (Ames Street, NE) to East Capitol Street, NE

West bound Whitney Young Memorial Bridge

On Sunday, May 17, 2026, from 5:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:

C Street from 4th Street to 6th Street, NE

3rd Street from Massachusetts Avenue to 4th Street, NE

3rd Street from Maryland Avenue to 4th Street, NE

4th Street from Massachusetts Avenue to Maryland Avenue, NE

5th Street from Constitution Avenue to C Street, NE

6th Street, NE from Massachusetts Avenue to Maryland Avenue, NE

On Sunday, May 17, 2026, from approximately 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:

Maryland Avenue from 4th Street to 3rd Street, NE

2nd Street, NE from Maryland Avenue, NE to Independence Avenue, SE

2nd Street, NE from Constitution Avenue, NE to Independence Avenue, SE

4th Street, NE from Constitution Avenue, NE to Independence Avenue, SE

Constitution Avenue, NE from 4th Street to 1st Street, NE

1st Street, NE from Constitution Avenue, NE to Independence Avenue, SE

Independence Avenue, SE from 1st Street to 4th Street, SE

East Capitol Street, NE from 3rd Street, NE/SE to 22nd Street, NE

West bound exit ramp (Ames Street, NE) to East Capitol Street, NE

West bound Whitney Young Memorial Bridge

For timely traffic information, please visit https://x.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.