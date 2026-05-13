MPD Makes an Arrest in Southeast Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest in a shooting that occurred in Southeast.

On April 15, 2026, at approximately 2:15 a.m., officers from the Seventh District responded to a local hospital to investigate an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The detective’s investigation determined that earlier that day, the victim was shot in the 1100 block of Mississippi Avenue, Southeast. The victim was able to flee and self-transported to a local hospital.

Through an extensive investigation, Seventh District detectives were able to identify a suspect.

On Tuesday, May 12, 2026, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 26-year-old Malik Jamar Reed Long of Southeast, D.C. He was charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Possession of Firearm During a Crime of Violence.

CCN: 26049725

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