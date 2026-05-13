TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Rededicate 250: A National Jubilee of Prayer, Praise & Thanksgiving and The George Washington University Commencement on the National Mall

On Sunday, May 17, 2026, two special events will be occurring in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with these events, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

The George Washington University Commencement on the National Mall will take place between 15th Street and 17th Street.

The Rededicate 250: A National Jubilee of Prayer, Praise & Thanksgiving will take place on the National Mall between 7th Street and 14th Street, NW.

On Sunday, May 17, 2026, from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking:

Constitution Avenue from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW

Madison Drive from 4th Street to 14th Street, NW

7th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Jefferson Drive from 4th Street to 14th Street, SW

12th Street from Madison Drive to Constitution Avenue, NW

On Sunday, May 17, 2026, from approximately 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:

15th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

12th Street from Madison Drive to Constitution Avenue, NW

Madison Drive from 7th Street to 14th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 7th Street to 14th Street, SW

On Sunday, May 17, 2026, from approximately 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:

15th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue (southbound only)

7th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Madison Drive from 4th Street to 7th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 4th Street to 7th Street, NW

12th Street Expressway (Tunnel)

On Sunday, May 17, 2026, the following street may be closed intermittently for public safety:

14th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

For timely traffic information, please visit https://x.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.

Traffic closures and parking restrictions related to America 250, Freedom 250, and DC 250 events will be posted on 250.DC.gov. Real-time updates will be available via AlertDC and on @DCPoliceTraffic on X.