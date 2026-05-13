Governor Abbott Announces Additional SBA Assistance For Severe Storms

TEXAS, May 13 - May 13, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott announced today that the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) approved his request for a disaster declaration for additional Texas communities following impacts from last month’s severe storms. The SBA has added the following counties to its declaration: Calhoun, Dewitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca, Refugio, and Victoria. These counties have been included in addition to the North Texas communities approved for SBA assistance last week.

"Texans across our state now have expanded access to more tools to recover from recent severe storms," said Governor Abbott. "I thank the Texas Division of Emergency Management for their efforts to ensure Texans have the resources they need to rebuild their communities."

The SBA granted access to its Home Disaster Loans, Business Physical Disaster Loans, and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program, which will provide low-interest loans to qualifying homeowners, renters, and businesses in affected coastal communities following the severe storms and tornadoes that occurred at the start of May.

Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information, and download applications at sba.gov/disaster. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services. Completed applications should be mailed to the U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

SBA representatives will open a Disaster Loan Outreach Center to explain the application process, assist with completing applications, and address questions about the disaster loan programs. Starting May 18, a Disaster Loan Outreach Center will be located at 104 South Williams Street in Victoria, which will be open weekdays from 9 AM – 6 PM.

Governor Abbott continues to take action to provide all available resources to support communities affected by severe weather, including: