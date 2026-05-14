Steve Lesser to headline professionalism webinar for young lawyers

Steve Lesser

Veteran Ft. Lauderdale trial attorney Steve Lesser, a former member of the Board of Governors, will discuss the challenges of the modern legal profession and avoiding common pitfalls in a May 15 webinar.

Geared toward young associates, the free, hour-long CLE begins at noon and ends with a “captivating” and “powerful” three-minute interview segment from punk rocker Patti Smith, sponsors say.

“How to Impress Partners and Stay Out of Trouble” is sponsored by the Henry Latimer Center for Professionalism. Register here.

Stressing the importance of core values, Lesser’s topics will include “key events that lead to grievances,” such as “poor communication” and “billing without detail,” the dangers of “overselling a case,” and “hiding mistakes,” and the importance of “paying attention to detail,” to name a few.

A shareholder with Becker & Poliakoff, Lesser is board-certified in construction law and chairs the firm’s national Construction Law and Litigation practice. A member of the Standing Committee on Professionalism, Lesser was elected to the Board of Governors for a three-year term in 2022. From 2019 to 2021, Lesser chaired the Board of Legal Specialization and Education.