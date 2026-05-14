Atlas PRIME® Named Best Provider Data Management Platform by MedTech Breakthrough for Second Consecutive Year

Atlas PRIME® Named Best Provider Data Management Platform 2026

Landmark 10th Annual Awards Program Recognizes the Most Innovative Digital Health and Medical Technology Solutions Worldwide

PRIME® was purpose-built to unify compliance, member experience, network integrity, and operational efficiency within a single, intelligent provider data management platform.” — Venugopala Chalamala, Founder and CEO of Atlas Systems

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlas Systems, a leading provider of AI-driven solutions across provider lifecycle management, third-party risk management, and IT Ops, today announced that PRIME® has been selected as the winner of the “Best Provider Data Management Platform” award in the 10th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the most innovative companies, technologies and products in the global digital health and medical technology market.

PRIME® by Atlas Systems is an AI-Powered Provider Data Management Platform built for both health plans and health systems. It delivers end-to-end provider lifecycle management for health plans and health systems, automating the full continuum from credentialing and enrollment through continuous compliance monitoring and provider directory fulfillment. The platform is grounded in a primary source validation methodology built on direct outreach to contracted health systems, provider groups, and individual practitioners.

What sets PRIME® apart is how it keeps provider data accurate over time, not just at a point in time. Its AI-powered Continuous Monitoring capability tracks changes as they happen, including practice location updates, licensure changes, and sanction events, so that organizations can act before inaccuracies affect directories, claims, or compliance standing.

Providers can review and correct their own data through an intuitive self-service portal. The AI-powered Ask PRIME® engine allows users to query their data directly and get answers on demand. Together, these capabilities give healthcare organizations a practical path to provider data integrity that scales with their network.

“Earning this recognition for the second consecutive year is a testament to the relentless commitment of our team in addressing a challenge that has long burdened health plans and provider organizations,” said Venugopala Chalamala, Founder and CEO of Atlas Systems. “Provider data management sits at the intersection of compliance, member experience, network integrity, and operational efficiency, making it both complex and mission-critical. PRIME® was purpose-built to unify these dimensions within a single, intelligent platform. This recognition is a strong validation of that vision and the impact we are delivering. We are grateful to MedTech Breakthrough and remain committed to continuously raising the bar for the industry.”

Now celebrating its 10th anniversary, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program has spent a decade recognizing the companies driving meaningful progress and improving patient care across the global health and medical technology industry. This year's program drew a record-breaking number of nominations from leading companies and startups across more than 20 countries, reflecting the growing global impact and momentum of the digital healthcare industry.

“Atlas Systems has distinguished itself as a genuine innovator in provider lifecycle management,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. “Their PRIME® platform addresses one of the most complex and consequential data challenges in all of healthcare – keeping provider information accurate and actionable across the entire payer-provider ecosystem. The breadth of their solution, from AI-powered data management and credentialing to continuous compliance monitoring and directory fulfillment, sets a high bar for what provider lifecycle management can and should look like.”

About Atlas Systems

Atlas Systems is a trusted technology partner delivering AI-driven solutions and IT services to healthcare, life sciences, and allied industries. With three core offerings—PRIME®, ComplyScore®, and AInfinity®, Atlas enhances provider lifecycle management, third-party risk management, compliance, data and AI services to organizations, globally. With 20+ years of expertise, Atlas provides scalable and compliant IT solutions, seamlessly integrating with enterprise systems to enhance workflows, efficiency, and overall business outcomes. For more information, visit www.atlassystems.com.



About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

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