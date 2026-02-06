Atlas Systems Appoints Sirish Krishna Pallevada as Chief Revenue Officer of ComplyScore®

Sirish Krishna Pallevada, CRO, ComplyScore®

We are confident that Sirish's ability to drive substantial success and market expansion will accelerate our vision of transforming how enterprises manage third-party risk at scale.” — Venugopala Chalamala, Founder and CEO, Atlas Systems

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlas Systems, a leading provider of AI-enabled Third-Party Risk Management and IT solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sirish Krishna Pallevada as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) of ComplyScore®, its flagship autonomous third-party risk management offering.

Sirish brings extensive experience in driving revenue growth, market expansion, and business transformation across global markets. Throughout his career, he has successfully scaled operations, built high-performing sales and go-to-market teams, and established market leadership for enterprise software and SaaS solutions. His expertise spans regulated industries including banking and financial services, healthcare, and technology, where he has consistently delivered accelerated growth and expanded market penetration.

In his new role, Sirish will lead the go-to-market strategy for ComplyScore®, positioning it as the industry-leading autonomous TPRM solution. His mandate includes building and scaling a strong partner ecosystem, enabling organizations to adopt AI-driven compliance and third-party risk management solutions, and accelerating sustainable business growth.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sirish as CRO of ComplyScore®,” said Venugopala Chalamala, Founder & CEO of Atlas Systems. “Sirish's proven track record in building market-leading revenue organizations, combined with his deep expertise in global markets, positions him perfectly to drive ComplyScore®'s next phase of growth. We are confident that Sirish's ability to drive substantial success and market expansion will accelerate our vision of transforming how enterprises manage third-party risk at scale.”

Expressing his excitement about joining Atlas Systems, Sirish Krishna Pallevada stated, “I am honored to join Atlas Systems at such an exciting inflection point. The market demand for AI-powered, autonomous TPRM solutions has never been stronger, and ComplyScore® is uniquely positioned to lead this transformation. With its innovative platform capabilities, strong regulatory alignment, and proven track record with enterprise clients, ComplyScore® is ready for accelerated global expansion. I look forward to working with the talented team at Atlas Systems to capture the enormous market opportunity ahead and deliver exceptional value to our customers.”

Sirish's appointment reflects Atlas Systems' strategic commitment to accelerating market growth and establishing ComplyScore® as the trusted TPRM solution for enterprises navigating complex vendor ecosystems and evolving regulatory requirements.

ComplyScore® is an AI-powered, autonomous third-party risk management (TPRM) platform that centralizes vendor risk, compliance, and governance. Designed for enterprises that need to manage hundreds or thousands of vendors while maintaining regulatory compliance and operational efficiency, ComplyScore® delivers intelligent vendor profiling, guided assessments, continuous monitoring, and governed remediation workflows. With real-time risk visibility, automated compliance mapping, and executive dashboards, ComplyScore® reduces assessment cycles from weeks to days, expands vendor coverage, and keeps organizations audit-ready. Recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2025 Gartner® Market Guide for TPRM Technology Solutions, ComplyScore® is trusted by leading enterprises across financial services, healthcare, life sciences, and regulated industries globally.

Atlas Systems is a trusted technology partner delivering AI-driven solutions and IT services to healthcare, life sciences, and allied industries. With three core offerings—PRIME®, ComplyScore®, and AInfinity®—Atlas enhances provider lifecycle management, cybersecurity and third-party risk management, compliance, data and AI services to organizations, globally. With 20+ years of expertise, Atlas provides scalable and compliant IT solutions, seamlessly integrating with enterprise systems to enhance workflows, efficiency, and overall business outcomes.

